Gill's fifth IPL ton sends GT to IPL 2026 final with record chase vs RR

Gujarat Titans (GT) stormed into the IPL 2026 final after skipper Shubman Gill produced a sensational century to guide his side to a record-breaking seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday.
Chasing a daunting target of 215, Gill led from the front with a magnificent 104 off 53 balls as GT completed the highest successful chase in IPL playoff history surpassing Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) 204-run chase against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. The victory set up a summit clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.
The night was doubly special for Gill, whose fifth IPL century saw him draw level with Sanju Samson for the joint fifth-most hundreds in the tournament's history.
Highest Successful Chases in IPL Playoffs
Target Chased
Score
Team
Opposition
Venue
Season
215
219/3
GT
RR
Mullanpur
2026
204
207/5 (19)
PBKS
MI
Ahmedabad
2025
200
200/7 (19.3)
KKR
KXIP
Bengaluru
2014
191
192/5 (19.4)
KKR
CSK
Chennai
2012
189
191/3 (19.3)
GT
RR
Eden Gardens
2022
179
181/2 (18.3)
CSK
SRH
Wankhede
2018
176
177/4 (19.4)
CSK
RCB
Wankhede
2011
174
176/3 (19.0)
CSK
MI
Brabourne
2014
173
173/6 (15.0)
CSK
DC
Dubai (DICS)
2021
173
174/6 (19.5)
RR
RCB
Ahmedabad
2024
171
171/5 (20.0)
CSK
GT
Ahmedabad
2023
Most Centuries in IPL History
Rank
Player
Teams
Span
Matches
Inns
Runs
HS
100s
50s
1
Virat Kohli
RCB
2008-2026
282
274
9261
113*
9
67
2
Jos Buttler
GT/MI/RR
2016-2026
137*
134
4618
124
7
28
3
Chris Gayle
KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB
2009-2021
142
141
4965
175*
6
31
4
KL Rahul
DC/KXIP/LSG/PBKS/RCB/SRH
2013-2026
159
150
5815
152*
6
45
5
Sanju Samson
CSK/DC/RR
2013-2026
191
186
5181
119
5
27
6
Shubman Gill
GT/KKR
2018-2026
133*
130
4578
129
5
33
7
Shane Watson
CSK/RCB/RR
2008-2020
145
141
3874
117*
4
21
8
David Warner
DC/SRH
2009-2024
184
184
6565
126
4
62
9
B Sai Sudharsan
GT
2022-2026
56*
56
2503
108*
3
20
10
Quinton de Kock
DC/KKR/LSG/MI/RCB/SRH
2013-2026
118
118
3441
140*
3
24
Gill leads GT's record-breaking pursuit
Facing a target that had never been chased down in an IPL knockout game, Gujarat Titans came out with clear intent. Openers Sai Sudharsan and Gill launched an aggressive assault from the outset, racing to a fifty-run partnership inside four overs.
The duo ensured GT stayed ahead of the required rate throughout the powerplay, reaching 69 without loss after six overs. Gill then brought up his half-century in 30 deliveries before Sudharsan followed with a 26-ball fifty of his own.
Rajasthan finally found a breakthrough when Brijesh Sharma dismissed Sudharsan for a sparkling 58 off 32 balls. However, Gill continued to dominate the chase, finding boundaries at regular intervals and keeping the pressure firmly on the Royals.
The GT skipper reached his century in just 47 balls, putting the Titans firmly on course for victory. Although Jofra Archer eventually removed him for 104, the damage had already been done.
Washington Sundar's quickfire 16 further reduced the equation before Rahul Tewatia and Jos Buttler calmly completed the chase with eight balls remaining, sealing one of the most memorable victories in IPL playoff history.
Earlier, Rajasthan Royals endured a disastrous start after opting to bat first. Mohammed Siraj removed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the opening over before Kagiso Rabada dismissed Dhruv Jurel to leave RR reeling at 11 for 2.
The recovery came through teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ravindra Jadeja, who counterattacked brilliantly to shift momentum. Their aggressive approach powered RR to 70 for 2 at the end of the powerplay.
Jadeja looked in excellent touch before retiring hurt with an elbow injury after contributing 34. While Riyan Parag briefly provided momentum, Gujarat regained control through Jason Holder, who removed both Parag and Dasun Shanaka in quick succession.
Despite wickets falling around him, Suryavanshi continued his outstanding season. The youngster reached his sixth IPL fifty in 31 balls and looked destined for another century before Rabada dismissed him for a breathtaking 96 off 47 deliveries.
Jadeja returned to the crease later in the innings and combined with Donovan Ferreira for an unbeaten late flourish. Jadeja finished on 45 not out while Ferreira smashed 38 off just 11 balls as Rajasthan posted a formidable 214 for 6.