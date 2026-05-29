Gill's fifth IPL ton sends GT to IPL 2026 final with record chase vs RR

Gujarat Titans (GT) stormed into the IPL 2026 final after skipper Shubman Gill produced a sensational century to guide his side to a record-breaking seven-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Friday.

Chasing a daunting target of 215, Gill led from the front with a magnificent 104 off 53 balls as GT completed the highest successful chase in IPL playoff history surpassing Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) 204-run chase against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2. The victory set up a summit clash against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

The night was doubly special for Gill, whose fifth IPL century saw him draw level with Sanju Samson for the joint fifth-most hundreds in the tournament's history. Highest Successful Chases in IPL Playoffs Target Chased Score Team Opposition Venue Season 215 219/3 GT RR Mullanpur 2026 204 207/5 (19) PBKS MI Ahmedabad 2025 200 200/7 (19.3) KKR KXIP Bengaluru 2014 191 192/5 (19.4) KKR CSK Chennai 2012 189 191/3 (19.3) GT RR Eden Gardens 2022 179 181/2 (18.3) CSK SRH Wankhede 2018 176 177/4 (19.4) CSK RCB Wankhede 2011 174 176/3 (19.0) CSK MI Brabourne 2014 173 173/6 (15.0) CSK DC Dubai (DICS) 2021 173 174/6 (19.5) RR RCB Ahmedabad 2024 171 171/5 (20.0) CSK GT Ahmedabad 2023

Most Centuries in IPL History Rank Player Teams Span Matches Inns Runs HS 100s 50s 1 Virat Kohli RCB 2008-2026 282 274 9261 113* 9 67 2 Jos Buttler GT/MI/RR 2016-2026 137* 134 4618 124 7 28 3 Chris Gayle KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB 2009-2021 142 141 4965 175* 6 31 4 KL Rahul DC/KXIP/LSG/PBKS/RCB/SRH 2013-2026 159 150 5815 152* 6 45 5 Sanju Samson CSK/DC/RR 2013-2026 191 186 5181 119 5 27 6 Shubman Gill GT/KKR 2018-2026 133* 130 4578 129 5 33 7 Shane Watson CSK/RCB/RR 2008-2020 145 141 3874 117* 4 21 8 David Warner DC/SRH 2009-2024 184 184 6565 126 4 62 9 B Sai Sudharsan GT 2022-2026 56* 56 2503 108* 3 20 10 Quinton de Kock DC/KKR/LSG/MI/RCB/SRH 2013-2026 118 118 3441 140* 3 24

Gill leads GT's record-breaking pursuit Facing a target that had never been chased down in an IPL knockout game, Gujarat Titans came out with clear intent. Openers Sai Sudharsan and Gill launched an aggressive assault from the outset, racing to a fifty-run partnership inside four overs. The duo ensured GT stayed ahead of the required rate throughout the powerplay, reaching 69 without loss after six overs. Gill then brought up his half-century in 30 deliveries before Sudharsan followed with a 26-ball fifty of his own. Rajasthan finally found a breakthrough when Brijesh Sharma dismissed Sudharsan for a sparkling 58 off 32 balls. However, Gill continued to dominate the chase, finding boundaries at regular intervals and keeping the pressure firmly on the Royals.

The GT skipper reached his century in just 47 balls, putting the Titans firmly on course for victory. Although Jofra Archer eventually removed him for 104, the damage had already been done. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Final: Teams, date, live time, venue, live streaming and telecast Washington Sundar's quickfire 16 further reduced the equation before Rahul Tewatia and Jos Buttler calmly completed the chase with eight balls remaining, sealing one of the most memorable victories in IPL playoff history. Vaibhav shines but RR fall short Earlier, Rajasthan Royals endured a disastrous start after opting to bat first. Mohammed Siraj removed Yashasvi Jaiswal in the opening over before Kagiso Rabada dismissed Dhruv Jurel to leave RR reeling at 11 for 2.

The recovery came through teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ravindra Jadeja, who counterattacked brilliantly to shift momentum. Their aggressive approach powered RR to 70 for 2 at the end of the powerplay. Jadeja looked in excellent touch before retiring hurt with an elbow injury after contributing 34. While Riyan Parag briefly provided momentum, Gujarat regained control through Jason Holder, who removed both Parag and Dasun Shanaka in quick succession. Despite wickets falling around him, Suryavanshi continued his outstanding season. The youngster reached his sixth IPL fifty in 31 balls and looked destined for another century before Rabada dismissed him for a breathtaking 96 off 47 deliveries.