GT vs KKR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of IPL 2026 today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The fixture comes at a crucial stage of the tournament, with both teams looking to strengthen or revive their campaigns.

How to Watch GT vs KKR in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 is scheduled for April 17 (Friday).

What is the venue for the KKR and GT match in IPL 2026?

The IPL 2026 clash between KKR and GT will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss take place for KKR vs GT on April 17?

The toss for the KKR vs GT match in IPL 2026 will take place at 7:00 pm IST.