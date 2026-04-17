GT vs KKR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the match on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.
BS Web Team New Delhi
Fans can watch the live streaming of the match on JioHotstar via its app and website in India.
The coin flip of of the match went in KKR's way who opted to bat first. Captain's take after toss: Shubman Gill (GT): We wanted to bowl first, to be honest. There might be some dew around. Out batting collapsed in the middle in the last match. It should have been a comfortable chase otherwise. It's all about doing the simple things right. That always we talk about in team meetings. We are playing with the same team. Ajinkya Rahane (KKR): Looking to bat first, want our batters to bat freely. We just want to turn it around, so batting first is a good option. If you are doing well, people will take well, otherwise they will critise. T20 format is all about momentum. One change, Seifert comes in for Allen. IPL 2026 GT vs KKR playing 11: GT playing 11: Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj Impact players: KKR playing 11: Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi Impact players: Varun Chakravarthy, Manish Pandey, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Yadav, Navdeep Saini
|IPL 2026 GT vs KKR broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 6:31 PM IST