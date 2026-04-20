GT vs MI LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: MI look to end four-match losing streak; toss at 7 PM

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in a crucial IPL 2026 encounter at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium today, with hopes of winning their fourth consecutive game of the season after starting their campaign with back-to-back losses.

On the other hand, MI, who started their season with a big win over KKR, would like to get back to winning ways after losing four games in a row.

Mumbai Indians desperate for revival

Mumbai’s campaign has slipped badly after an opening win, with defeats exposing issues in both batting and bowling. Suryakumar Yadav has shown flashes of brilliance but lacks consistency, while Tilak Varma has struggled for runs. Captain Hardik Pandya has also yet to make a major impact with the bat.

Bowling remains another concern. Jasprit Bumrah has been economical but wicketless, while support from Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Hardik has been limited. MI are also awaiting Rohit Sharma’s fitness after he missed the last game with a hamstring problem.

Gujarat Titans riding winning momentum

Gujarat Titans have bounced back strongly after two losses and now arrive with three wins on the trot. Their top-order has been key, with Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler doing most of the scoring.

GT would still want more from the middle order of Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar and Rahul Tewatia. Their bowling attack has shown promise too, with Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna capable of changing games quickly. Confidence is high after their strong performance in the previous match, and another win could push them further up the table.

IPL 2026: GT vs MI playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probable): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

Impact players: Shahrukh Khan, Manav Suthar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat

Mumbai Indians playing 11 (probable): Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mayank Rawat, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact players: AM Ghazanfar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz

GT vs MI IPL 2026: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 match between GT skipper Shubman Gill and MI skipper Hardik Pandya will take place at 7 PM IST.

GT vs MI IPL 2026: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast all the IPL 2026 matches in India.

GT vs MI IPL 2026: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live stream all the IPL 2026 matches in India.