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GT vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians through their app and website

GT vs MI broadcast details
GT vs MI broadcast details
BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 7:14 PM IST
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Mumbai Indians will be under pressure to revive their faltering IPL 2026 campaign when they face an in-form Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today. MI started with a win but have since slipped badly, losing four matches in a row to sit near the bottom of the table. On the other hand, GT who started their campaign with two loses are looking to win their fourth win of the season.
 
The coin flip of the match went in GT's way, who opted to bowl first.   Captain's take after toss:  Shubman Gill (GT): We will bowl first. Looks a decent wicket. Always good to have a target and chase it down. Rashid has been good in the middle overs. Always a good challenge against Mumbai. We are going with the same team.  Hardik Pandya (MI): We would have fielded as well. We had to regroup and speak about what MI stands for. This time we want to make sure we play some good cricket. Just backing each other. Want to go out there and play good cricket. We need to play good cricket overall. Need to get better as a group. Danish makes his debut, Krish is also playing today.  IPL 2026 GT vs MI playing 11:  GT playing 11: Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma  Impact players: Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Anuj Rawaat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar  MI playing 11: Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar  Impact players: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma 
  IPL 2026 Match 30, GT vs MI: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11
 
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the GT vs MI IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.
 
IPL 2026 GT vs MI broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch GT vs MI in IPL 2026 Online: Live Streaming & Telecast Information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 20 (Monday).
 
What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026?
 
The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on April 20.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2026 on April 20?
 
The toss for the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.
 
When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 begin on April 20?
 
The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in India?
 
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians on their app and website.   
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansMumbai IndiansCricket News

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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