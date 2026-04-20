GT vs MI Live streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians through their app and website
JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians through their app and website
The coin flip of the match went in GT's way, who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Shubman Gill (GT): We will bowl first. Looks a decent wicket. Always good to have a target and chase it down. Rashid has been good in the middle overs. Always a good challenge against Mumbai. We are going with the same team. Hardik Pandya (MI): We would have fielded as well. We had to regroup and speak about what MI stands for. This time we want to make sure we play some good cricket. Just backing each other. Want to go out there and play good cricket. We need to play good cricket overall. Need to get better as a group. Danish makes his debut, Krish is also playing today. IPL 2026 GT vs MI playing 11: GT playing 11: Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma Impact players: Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Anuj Rawaat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar MI playing 11: Danish Malewar, Quinton de Kock (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (capt), Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Krish Bhagat, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar Impact players: Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma
|IPL 2026 GT vs MI broadcast details
|Country
|IPL 2026 Broadcasters
|India, Bhutan
|Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
|Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives
|Star Sports, Yupp TV
|Pakistan
|Yupp TV
|UK & Ireland
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|USA, Canada
|Willow TV
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV
|Australia
|Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
|Afghanistan
|RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
|Malaysia, Brunei
|Astro
|South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories
|Supersport
|MENA / UAE
|CricLife1 is available on eLife
|Hong Kong
|PCCW
|Singapore
|StarHub
|Caribbean
|Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Papua New Guinea
|EMTV
|Arab World
|BeIN Sports
|Maldives
|Yupp TV, Medianet
First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 6:20 PM IST