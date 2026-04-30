GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Gujarat get quick wickets; Bethell-Kohli depart

The Gujarat Titans face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 30 in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2026.

GT come into this contest with renewed confidence after a convincing eight-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Their bowlers made an early impact in the powerplay, putting the opposition under pressure right away. After suffering consecutive defeats to the Mumbai Indians and RCB, the Titans have steadied their campaign and will aim to build on that momentum.

RCB are also in top form, having secured a dominant nine-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals. A superb new-ball spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood dismantled Delhi for just 75. With consistent performances, Bengaluru remain strong contenders for the top spot.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 GT vs RCB: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats In their previous meeting at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sai Sudharsan struck a century to guide GT to 205/3. However, RCB chased it down comfortably, powered by Virat Kohli’s 81 and a brisk fifty from Devdutt Padikkal, with Krunal Pandya finishing the job calmly.

IPL 2026: GT vs RCB Playing 11

Gujarat Titans playing 11:Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11:Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 live telecast: The GT vs RCB match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the GT vs RCB match.