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GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE IPL 2026: Gujarat get quick wickets; Bethell-Kohli depart

RCB are also in top form, having secured a dominant nine-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
GT vs RCB live score
GT vs RCB live score

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 8:00 PM IST
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8:00 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB 59/2 after the powerplay!

Kagiso Rabada continues the spell
Ball 6 – Devdutt Padikkal works it off his hips through square leg and takes a single.
Ball 5 – Rajat Patidar nudges a back of a length delivery to backward point for one.
Ball 4 – Patidar defends solidly off the back foot, no run.
Ball 3 – Patidar opens the face of the bat and steers it towards short third man, but no run.
Ball 2 – FOUR! Rabada nearly gets his second wicket! A sharp short ball, Patidar gets a top edge and it flies over third man for four.
Ball 1 – Dot ball

7:56 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB 53/2 after 5 overs!

Mohammed Siraj continues the attack
 
Ball 6 – FOUR! Devdutt Padikkal brings up RCB’s 50 in style, cutting away a short ball to the boundary.
 
Ball 5 – Back of a length, Padikkal moves forward and clips it towards mid-wicket, no run.
 
Ball 4 – Slightly short outside off, Padikkal steers it towards cover-point but finds the fielder.
 
Ball 3 – FOUR! Slashed away hard, gets a top edge that flies over the infield and races to third man.
 
Ball 2 – SIX! Massive hit over deep mid-wicket, Padikkal picks it early and launches it into the stands.
 
Ball 1 – On a good length outside off, Padikkal drives it firmly to the cover fielder.

7:52 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB 39/2 after 4 overs!

Kagiso Rabada continues the attack
 
Ball 6 – Rajat Patidar defends solidly off the front foot, pushing it back to the bowler. Much tighter over from Rabada.
 
Ball 5 – Another sharp defensive stroke from Patidar, this time off the back foot. No run.
 
Ball 4 – FOUR! Patidar gets off the mark in style, driving it straight past the bowler with perfect timing.
 
Ball 3 – Well defended by Patidar, solid forward defence into the pitch.
 
Ball 2 – WICKET! Virat Kohli departs after a blazing knock, caught at mid-wicket by Rashid Khan. Rabada strikes back after being taken apart earlier. Kohli walks back for 28 (13).
 
Ball 1 – Good length delivery shaping in, Kohli defends but gets a slight inside edge onto the pads.

7:48 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Kohli departs!

Double blow for RCB as Virat Kohli is dismissed on 28. Kagiso Rabada with the wicket. Caught out by Rashid Khan quite well.

7:44 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: Siraj strikes!

Mohd Siraj gets the breakthrough as Jacob Bethell departs on 5. RCB 34/1 now

7:42 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB 27/0 after 2 overs!

Kagiso Rabada into the attack
 
Ball 6 – Virat Kohli squeezes a single straight down the pitch, Rabada gets a touch on it and deflects it towards mid-on.
 
Ball 5 – FOUR more! Kohli makes it five in a row, absolutely sublime drive through covers.
 
Ball 4 – Another FOUR! Cut away late towards third man as the fielder has no chance.
 
Ball 3 – Hat-trick of boundaries! Kohli carves it to deep point for another four.
 
Ball 2 – Back-to-back FOURs! Lofted cleanly over wide mid-off, pure timing.
 
Ball 1 – FOUR to start the over! Kohli on the rise, lofts it over the infield with ease.

7:35 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB 6/0 after 1 over!

Mohammed Siraj to start the attack
 
Ball 6 – Jacob Bethell finds the boundary! FOUR through the off side, first of the match.
 
Ball 5 – Slanted onto the pads, Bethell clips it towards mid-wicket but no run.
 
Ball 4 – Virat Kohli nearly chops it onto his stumps! Plays it with soft hands and takes a single.
 
Ball 3 – Excellent delivery outside off, shaping away sharply, Kohli beaten all ends up.
 
Ball 2 – Short outside off, Bethell rides the bounce and pushes it for a single to get off the mark.
 
Ball 1 – Back of a length, shaping away, Bethell pokes at it and is beaten.

7:16 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Playing 11 for both sides!

Gujarat Titans Playing 11: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

7:05 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Shubman Gill wins the toss!

GT skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to bowl first

6:47 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE TOSS UPDATES IPL 2026: Toss to take place soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss in Ahmedabad as the fans start to take their seats at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

6:30 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: King vs Prince again!

Virat Kohli has been the standout batter for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season, accumulating 351 runs and providing stability at the top of the order with consistent performances.
 
For Gujarat Titans, skipper Shubman Gill has led the batting unit effectively, scoring 330 runs and playing a key role in holding their innings together throughout the campaign.

6:15 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: H2H stats!

 In terms of head to head stats, it is a tightly contested battle between the two sides, with RCB slightly edging it, winning 4 out of 7 matches so far.

5:57 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: RCB ready to regain top spot!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are carrying strong momentum after a commanding nine-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals. A lethal new-ball burst from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood ripped through Delhi’s batting lineup, restricting them to just 75 runs. With a series of consistent performances, Bengaluru continue to emerge as serious contenders for the top position on the points table.

5:45 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT back with renewed tempo!

Gujarat Titans enter this match with boosted confidence following a dominant eight-wicket victory over the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Their bowlers set the tone early with a strong powerplay spell, immediately putting the opposition under pressure. After back-to-back losses against the Mumbai Indians and RCB, the Titans have managed to regain stability in their campaign. They will now look to carry this momentum forward and deliver another strong performance.

5:34 PM

GT vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026: GT looking for revenge at home!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 encounter between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad tonight. With GT seeking revenge on the night for the previous fixture, it will be interesting to see how they tackle the high flying RCb who are looking to go top of the table again. Toss at 7 PM IST.

The Gujarat Titans face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium on April 30 in Match 42 of the Indian Premier League 2026.
 
GT come into this contest with renewed confidence after a convincing eight-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. Their bowlers made an early impact in the powerplay, putting the opposition under pressure right away. After suffering consecutive defeats to the Mumbai Indians and RCB, the Titans have steadied their campaign and will aim to build on that momentum.
 
RCB are also in top form, having secured a dominant nine-wicket victory against the Delhi Capitals. A superb new-ball spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood dismantled Delhi for just 75. With consistent performances, Bengaluru remain strong contenders for the top spot.
 
In their previous meeting at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sai Sudharsan struck a century to guide GT to 205/3. However, RCB chased it down comfortably, powered by Virat Kohli’s 81 and a brisk fifty from Devdutt Padikkal, with Krunal Pandya finishing the job calmly. 
 
IPL 2026: GT vs RCB Playing 11
 
Gujarat Titans playing 11:Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11:Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood
 
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 live telecast: The GT vs RCB match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.
 
Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 live streaming: The JioHotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the GT vs RCB match.
 

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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