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GT vs RR Live streaming details: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.

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BS Web Team New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2026 | 7:08 PM IST
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Gujarat Titans will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in an eagerly anticipated IPL 2026 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium tonight. Rajasthan come into the match as slight favourites, largely due to the remarkable form of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag has won the toss and elected to bat first on the night.  Both skippers after the toss:  Rashid: We wanted to bowl first. Gill has a muscle spasm, hopefully he will be back soon. KK is playing his first game and look forward to see him play. We played good cricket in the last game as well. Was a good game. We need to bring out 100% here.  Riyan: We are going to be batting first. We got to assess and adapt to different conditions. Hopefully we will put up a good score around 210 and defend it later on. I want it to be a team that plays in all conditions. Two changes. Tushar Deshpande comes in for Brijesh and Shubham Dubey comes in for Bishnoi.

 
The young sensation impressed everyone with a blistering 50 off just 15 balls against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, displaying a fearless style of batting that has quickly made him a fan favourite.
 
Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, possess a lethal pace attack featuring Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, and Prasidh Krishna, which will test Sooryavanshi’s skill on what is expected to be a flat, batting-friendly track. Skipper Shubman Gill will need to deploy his bowlers smartly, especially after their previous game in Mullanpur where Siraj bowled only two overs and Prasidh was introduced late.
 
With a surface that favors strokeplay, the Titans’ top-order, Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler, will aim to take the initiative against Rajasthan’s fast duo, Nandre Burger and Jofra Archer, from the outset. Fans can look forward to a thrilling contest, with big-hitting and high-quality bowling on display throughout. 
   
IPL 2026 GT vs RR broadcast details
Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch GT vs RR in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming & telecast information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals take place in IPL 2026?  The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on April 4 (Saturday).

What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?  The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2026?  The toss for the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 begin?  The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of IPL 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India?  Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of IPL 2026 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in India?  JioHotstar will provide live streaming of the match on its app and website.

 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansRajasthan Royals

First Published: Apr 04 2026 | 6:25 PM IST

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