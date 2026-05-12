GT vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch today's IPL 2026 match?

Second-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are hosting Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial IPL 2026 clash today as the race for the playoffs enters its decisive phase. With Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), SRH and GT all tied on 14 points, net run rate could prove vital, making this contest even more significant.

The coin flip of the match went in SRH's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after toss: Shubman Gill (GT): We're gonna see about that, I'm not about stats. We were also looking to bowl first, looks like a better wicket compared to the last couple of matches. It's all about being consistent, with your thought process and your execution. This is the end of the tournament and it's very important to bring your A-game. Same team. Pat Cummins (SRH): We're going to bowl. Not played here before, want to have a first look with the ball first and then look to chase. Hopefully it gets easier later. There's always different variables. You look at it all but it's still a bit of a gut feel. Not really, we've earned the right to give ourselves to get a few chances to make the final. We have three games left. Nothing to lose now. No changes IPL 2026 GT vs SRH playing 11: GT playing 11: Shubman Gill (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj Impact players: Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips SRH playing 11: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, R Smaran, Salil Arora, Pat Cummins (capt), Shivang Kumar, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain Impact players: Travis Head, Liam Livingstone, Aniket Verma, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey

IPL 2026 Match 56, GT vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the GT vs SRH IPL 2026 encounter live and all the broadcasting and streaming platforms to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action.

IPL 2026 GT vs SRH broadcast details Country IPL 2026 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch GT vs SRH in IPL 2026 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2026?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 is scheduled to take place on May 12 (Tuesday).

What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on May 12.

What time will the toss take place for the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2026 on May 12?

The toss for the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will take place at 7 pm IST.

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 begin on May 12?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in India?

JioHotstar in India will stream the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on its app and website.