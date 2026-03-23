I don't like it: Delhi Capital skipper Axar Patel on Impact Player rule

An all-rounder himself, Axar Patel on Monday became the latest Indian cricketer to criticise the Impact Player rule in the IPL with a blunt "I don't like it" response before insisting that it hurts the growth of his tribe.

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have spoken against the Impact Player rule, which allows teams to substitute anyone in the playing XI with one of the five listed substitutes at any point of the match. It was introduced in 2023 and will stay until at least 2027.

In 2024, Rohit had said that he was not a fan of the strategic rule saying it hampered the development of all-rounders in Indian cricket while the following season, Hardik said it had become to difficult pick an all-rounder in the side unless he was equally good with both bat and ball.

Responding to a PTI query seeking his views on the rule, the Indian T20 vice-captain too weighed in on the subject ahead of his second season as Delhi Capitals captain. "I don't like this rule as I am all rounder myself (laughs). Earlier we used to pick all-rounder for this role (batting and bowling). Now team management goes with a particular batter or bowler, they say why do we need an all-rounder? "Being an all-rounder myself I don't like it but at the same time rules are rules. We have to follow them. But personally I don't like it," said Axar.

ALSO READ: How Chepauk stadium celebrated CSK legacy with legends at Roar 2026 Axar bowled only 204 balls in the last IPL season compared to 264 balls a season earlier. He said it was not because of the Impact Player rule, but a finger injury that had bothered him leading up to the IPL. "I did not bowl a lot. It wasn't because of Impact Player. After the Champions Trophy, my spinning finger got cut. After that it got worse because of the seam of the ball. Later, it developed into a deep cut, I was not able to apply pressure and rotation on the ball.

"That is why I was bowling only when required and nursing my finger. After seven games, it became better and I bowled frequently," said Axar who has been tasked to take Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL title. Don't believe in the 'greatest Indian team' tag In a matter of 18 months, Axar has become a two-time world champion in the shortest format. An unprecedented title defence earlier this month has fuelled comparisons with the invincible Australian team of 2000s though its roaring success came in the ODI format. Some have dubbed the current Indian side as the greatest T20 unit ever.