IPL 2026: Abhishek should balance flair like Sehwag, says Kumble

Former India captain and coach Anil Kumble believes flamboyant opener Abhishek Sharma needs to strike the right balance between aggression and longevity at the crease, much like the explosive Virender Sehwag did during his career.

The 25-year-old Abhishek has been one of the most explosive batters at the top of the order in recent times, often giving his teams flying starts with his high-risk, high-reward approach.

However, his inability to convert brisk starts into substantial scores more often than not has come to the fore.

"I would relate him to someone like Virender Sehwag, because he would look to smash every ball. When he moved from Test cricket to one-day cricket and then to T20 cricket, he realised that he had to pace his innings slightly differently.

"But Sehwag would still go at a 140150 strike-rate. So, that's something Abhishek Sharma needs to start thinking about, saying, 'I've been scoring at 200 strike-rate, expectations are on me, should I now go at a strike rate of 300?' No, you just have to be normal. You have to play a number of balls," Kumble said on JioStar. "If Abhishek Sharma bats 20 balls in an innings, we know he will be close to that 50 mark. We saw that with Sanju Samson, not getting out in the 40s or 50s, but making it count by going deeper, getting to that 85-90 mark.

"That's what you need in the T20 format. Maybe that's the kind of maturity you will see in Abhishek this season, which SRH will be hoping for," he added. Abhishek, who endured a rather underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign, will turn up for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, starting March 28. Former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers also stressed the need for greater consistency from the left hander, who now has to also deal with the burden of expectations. "He's 25, not 20 anymore. So, this is definitely the phase where he has to start taking more responsibility. There will be media pressure and people asking him to become more consistent.