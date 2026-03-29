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IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane limps off mid-game in MI vs KKR game at Wankhede

In Rahane's absence, India all-rounder Rinku Singh who was named the vice-captain before the IPL 2026 began, took over the captaincy role.

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2026 | 11:24 PM IST
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Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane was on Sunday forced to leave the field seemingly after suffering cramps in the second half of their Indian Premier League clash here against Mumbai Indians.

In Rahane's absence, India all-rounder Rinku Singh who was named the vice-captain before the IPL 2026 began, took over the captaincy role.

Rahane was down on the field after the completion of the fourth over in MI's chase of 221 and despite receiving some treatment from the team physiotherapist, the 37-year-old could not continue.

After lying down for a few minutes, the KKR skipper was helped by his teammates to get up and for a short while even had his hands on shoulders of two others to get off the field. However, Rahane eventually walked off himself but with a limp. However it is still not clear whether it is simple cramps or a case of injury to calf muscle or hamstring.

Opening the innings for KKR earlier in the game, Rahane spent more than an hour in the middle building the innings for KKR with a fine knock of 67 off 40 balls, studded with five sixes and three fours. He was dismissed in the 14th over by his Mumbai teammate Shardul Thakur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueAjinkya RahaneKolkata Knight RidersMumbai Indians

First Published: Mar 29 2026 | 11:23 PM IST

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