IPL 2026: All-rounder Jason Holder makes GT debut against RCB in Bengaluru

RCB bring in Jacob Bethell for injured Salt England batter Jacob Bethell will also get a run-out tonight as he replaces the injured opener Phil Salt. The change was confirmed by RCB skipper Rajat Patidar after he won the toss and chose to field first at home. Playing 11 for both sides: RCB playing 11: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar GT playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj England batter Jacob Bethell will also get a run-out tonight as he replaces the injured opener Phil Salt. The change was confirmed by RCB skipper Rajat Patidar after he won the toss and chose to field first at home.

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder will make his debut for Gujarat Titans as they take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.The 34-year-old, who is back in the IPL after a two-season absence following a ₹7-crore signing, had not yet been included in the playing XI, as the franchise continued to rely on its overseas core of Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Glenn Phillips, and Kagiso Rabada.His inclusion was announced by GT skipper Shubman Gill after the toss as they were made to bat first on the night.Not really. I mean, generally on this ground, teams that have been chasing have had good success. But I think this looks like an even wicket. So hopefully it will be a good game for us. Honestly, not really. It’s all about assessing the conditions early. And if you get off to a good powerplay, then you can build on that. So I think that’s the challenge for us. If you get off to a good start, then just keep mounting on that. Games like that in such a big tournament can happen (on the match against MI). But I think it’s very important to keep reminding ourselves of the things that, as a team, bring us the best success and the best result. And those are the things that we’outside the leg-stump be focusing on. we have got a couple of changes. Jason Holder comes in, he’s making his debut for us. And Manav Suthar comes back.