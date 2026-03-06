IPL 2026: Ashok Leyland named principal sponsor by Chennai Super Kings

Ashok Leyland has been announced as the new principal sponsor of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League season, with the commercial vehicle manufacturer’s logo set to appear on the front right chest of the franchise’s jersey.

The partnership was unveiled on Friday at Ashok Leyland’s headquarters in Chennai, where company chairman Dheeraj Hinduja and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Shenu Agarwal were joined by CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and India Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Ayush Mhatre during the official announcement.

Jersey launch marks start of new association

The event also served as the launch platform for Chennai Super Kings’ official jersey for the upcoming IPL season. Ashok Leyland branding will now be part of the team’s playing kit, extending the Hinduja Group’s association with the franchise after Gulf Oil’s long-standing sponsorship presence with CSK over the past 15 years.

ALSO READ: T20 WC: How Suryakumar has fared so far in his maiden ICC event as captain Both organisations described the partnership as an extension of Chennai’s sporting and industrial identity, bringing together two brands strongly linked to the city. Special fan bus unveiled for Whistle Podu supporters Alongside the sponsorship announcement, Ashok Leyland introduced a specially designed CSK fan bus created for the franchise’s “Whistle Podu” supporters. The themed vehicle has been developed to engage supporters during the IPL season and is intended to strengthen fan participation around CSK activities. Company officials said the bus reflects the shared focus on performance, mobility, and public engagement.