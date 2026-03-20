IPL 2026: Boult begins training with Mumbai Indians ahead of new season

In the video posted by the Mumbai Indians on thier social media platform X page, Boult can be seen getting into rhythm during the nets, marking his return to the MI setup for the upcoming edition.

The left-arm quick, known for his ability to swing the new ball, started his session by spending some time in the gym before hitting the nets with the ball in his hands under the guidance of bowling coach Lasith Malinga.

He finally finished off his session by sharpening his batting skills against the spinners.

Why Boult will be crucial for MI’s IPL 2026 season?

Mumbai Indians, who won five IPL titles between 2013 and 2020, have not been able to step on the winner’s podium for five seasons in a row, a trend they will be aiming to break in 2026 by winning their record-breaking sixth IPL title.