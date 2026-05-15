IPL 2026 breaks records with highest digital and TV engagement on JioStar

The competition’s tightly contested nature has ensured consistent audience interest throughout the league stage, strengthening its position as one of the most widely followed sporting events in the country.

Strong Growth Across TV, Digital and CTV Platforms

While linear TV continues to maintain its strong foundation and remains on track to approach the 500 million reach milestone, digital consumption has grown significantly. Watch-time on digital platforms is up by 7%, while overall digital reach has increased by 15%.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli confirms his desire to represent India in 2027 ODI World Cup Connected TV (CTV) has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments, recording a 25% rise in reach and a 20% jump in watch-time. Regional language consumption has also seen a major surge, with watch-time increasing by 42%, highlighting the tournament’s expanding appeal across different audiences and formats. “Consistent fan engagement defines this season” – JioStar Speaking on the performance of the season, Anup Govindan, Head of Sales, JioStar – Sports, said: “The consistency of fan engagement across the TATA IPL season has been remarkable across all JioStar platforms. The competitive intensity has driven a steady week-on-week rise in reach, showing how deeply the tournament connects with fans across every screen. As the playoff race heats up, JioStar continues to deliver scale, emotion, and relevance for stakeholders.”

Advertising Boom and Brand Participation JioStar’s coverage of TATA IPL 2026 has attracted 125 new advertisers compared to the previous season, reflecting the league’s growing commercial value. On the digital side, 22 sponsors have partnered with the platform, while 16 brands have come on board for linear TV. The advertiser mix includes established Indian brands as well as new-age, technology-driven companies, underlining the IPL’s massive national reach and its importance as a premium sporting property for marketers. One of the key innovations this season has been JioStar’s “Champions Wali Feed”, which brings together former players and cricket experts for deeper insights during live matches.

Featuring names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, and Irfan Pathan, the feed offers expert analysis, behind-the-scenes stories, and real-time predictions, enriching the viewing experience alongside live action. High-Intensity Cricket Keeps Fans Hooked The strong engagement this season has been driven not just by shifting points tables, but also by the quality of cricket on display. The rise of fearless young talent alongside consistent performances from experienced stars has ensured that every match carries significant playoff implications. With each game impacting qualification scenarios, fan interest has remained consistently high across regions and demographics.

As TATA IPL 2026 moves into its final and most crucial stage, the continued surge in reach and engagement highlights both the tournament’s popularity and JioStar’s position as a leading destination for live sports broadcasting. Data based on 51 matches on linear TV and 57 matches on digital platforms.

As the race for the playoffs intensifies in TATA IPL 2026, JioStar has reported strong and sustained growth across both linear television and digital platforms. With several teams still in contention, the 19th season has delivered high levels of unpredictability, helping the tournament achieve its highest-ever combined reach of 1.1 billion viewers.