IPL 2026: Chinnaswamy Stadium gets government nod to host RCB matches

M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has finally received official clearance to host matches in IPL 2026 after a government-appointed expert committee approved the venue on Monday.

Expert review and approval The stadium’s clearance followed a detailed inspection by a committee appointed by Karnataka’s Home Minister, G Parameshwara. The review, conducted on Friday, included checks on structural safety as well as crowd management measures. This approval means the stadium will host the season opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28. In addition, the venue is slated to stage one playoff match and the IPL final, in line with the tradition of the defending champions’ home stadium hosting the title clash.

The final approval came on Monday after a meeting involving officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB management, and members of the expert committee, chaired by G Maheshwar Rao. Match hosting plan RCB will play five home games at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with the remaining two matches scheduled at Shaheed Veer Narayan Stadium in Raipur, according to prior arrangements between the franchise and the Chhattisgarh government. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru SWOT analysis ahead of the season To reduce overcrowding, RCB plans to introduce digital QR-coded tickets in collaboration with KSCA. The franchise has also partnered with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to ensure smooth transportation. Metro services on match days will be extended until 1 a.m., and ticket holders may be allowed free travel. Train frequency is expected to increase across all routes to ease congestion.

Structural and crowd management measures Several upgrades have been made at the stadium to enhance safety. KSCA has constructed six new entry gates and widened existing ones. The old NCA premises have been converted into holding areas with ramps and tarpaulin sheets to manage fan movement efficiently. Bengaluru police, in coordination with KSCA, will control vehicular movement on Cubbon Road, which runs alongside the stadium, ensuring clear passages during match hours. IPL 2026 Schedule at Chinnaswamy Only the first two weeks of the IPL 2026 schedule have been announced. Besides the season opener on March 28, the Chinnaswamy will host another match on April 5 between RCB and Chennai Super Kings.