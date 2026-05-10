IPL 2026: CSK's Urvil Patel smashes joint-fastest fifty in IPL history
Urvil's fifty consisted of 2 boundaries and 7 sixes out of 5 of them came back-to-back on the day as he left the LSG bowlers gasping for air with the home crowd going berserk after him.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Chennai Super Kings batter Urvil Patel smashed the joint fastest fifty in IPL history during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants, reaching the feat in just 13 balls courtesy of a blazing knock so far. He has matched Yashasvi Jaiswal's feat of a 13-ball fifty back in 2023 today, etching his name onto the record books.
| Fastest fifty in IPL history
| Balls Faced
| Player
| Team
| Opponent
| Venue
| Year
| 13
| Yashasvi Jaiswal
| Rajasthan Royals
| Kolkata Knight Riders
| Kolkata
| 2023
| 13
| Urvil Patel
| Chennai Super Kings
| Lucknow Super Giants
| Lucknow
| 2026
| 14
| KL Rahul
| Punjab Kings
| Delhi Capitals
| Mohali
| 2018
| 14
| Pat Cummins
| Kolkata Knight Riders
| Mumbai Indians
| Pune
| 2022
| 14
| Romario Shepherd
| Royal Challengers Bengaluru
| Chennai Super Kings
| Bengaluru
| 2025
Blazing knock at Chepauk
His fifty consisted of 2 boundaries and 7 sixes out of 5 of them came back-to-back on the day as he left the LSG bowlers gasping for air with the home crowd going berserk after him.
Urvil dedicated the amazing feat to his father, as he took out a piece of paper that read 'This is for you papa'. Urvil eventually was dismissed after a well made 65 off just 24 balls on the night as he helped set the stage for a record chase at Chepauk tonight.
| Highest score after first 10 balls in an innings
| Score After First 10 Balls
| Player
| Match
| Venue
| Year
| 42*
| Urvil Patel
| CSK vs LSG
| MA Chidambaram Stadium
| 2026
| 41*
| AB de Villiers
| RCB vs MI
| M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
| 2015
| 41*
| Yashasvi Jaiswal
| RR vs KKR
| Eden Gardens
| 2023
| 40*
| Abhishek Sharma
| SRH vs DC
| Arun Jaitley Stadium
| 2024
| 39*
| Romario Shepherd
| MI vs DC
| Wankhede Stadium
| 2024
| 39*
| Priyansh Arya
| PBKS vs CSK
| MA Chidambaram Stadium
| 2026
(More to follow)