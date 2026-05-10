IPL 2026: CSK's Urvil Patel smashes joint-fastest fifty in IPL history

Highest score after first 10 balls in an innings Score After First 10 Balls Player Match Venue Year 42* Urvil Patel CSK vs LSG MA Chidambaram Stadium 2026 41* AB de Villiers RCB vs MI M. Chinnaswamy Stadium 2015 41* Yashasvi Jaiswal RR vs KKR Eden Gardens 2023 40* Abhishek Sharma SRH vs DC Arun Jaitley Stadium 2024 39* Romario Shepherd MI vs DC Wankhede Stadium 2024 39* Priyansh Arya PBKS vs CSK MA Chidambaram Stadium 2026

His fifty consisted of 2 boundaries and 7 sixes out of 5 of them came back-to-back on the day as he left the LSG bowlers gasping for air with the home crowd going berserk after him.Urvil dedicated the amazing feat to his father, as he took out a piece of paper that read 'This is for you papa'. Urvil eventually was dismissed after a well made 65 off just 24 balls on the night as he helped set the stage for a record chase at Chepauk tonight.(More to follow)