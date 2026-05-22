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IPL 2026: CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad penalised for slow over-rate vs GT

The match, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21, turned out to be a forgettable outing for the Chennai-based franchise as Gujarat produced a dominant all-round display to register an emphatic

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic Credit: Criemas for IPL)
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 1:28 PM IST
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Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been handed a hefty fine after his side maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.
 
The match, played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on May 21, turned out to be a forgettable outing for the Chennai-based franchise as Gujarat produced a dominant all-round display to register an emphatic 89-run victory. The result not only confirmed GT’s place in the top two of the IPL 2026 points table but also officially knocked CSK out of playoff contention.
 
Gaikwad Fined ₹24 Lakh
 
According to an official IPL statement released on Friday, this was Chennai Super Kings’ second slow over-rate offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct.
 
As a consequence, Gaikwad was fined ₹24 lakh for the breach. CSK’s first offence had reportedly come earlier in the tournament during Match 18. 
 
The IPL governing body also confirmed that the rest of the playing XI, including the designated Impact Player, would face financial penalties. Each player has been fined either ₹6 lakh or 25 percent of their match fees, depending on whichever amount is lower.
 
Gujarat Titans Dominate in Ahmedabad
 
The Titans looked in complete control throughout the contest as they outclassed CSK in every department. Their convincing victory ensured a strong finish to the league stage and boosted their hopes of securing a favourable route in the playoffs.
 
For CSK, however, the defeat marked the end of a disappointing campaign. Despite entering the season with high expectations, the five-time champions failed to build consistency and eventually fell short in the playoff race.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueChennai Super Kings

First Published: May 22 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

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