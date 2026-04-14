IPL 2026 CSK vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Chepauk Stadium key stats

The spotlight shifts to Chennai today as Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders in match 22 of IPL 2026, a clash that has quickly turned into a contest for survival.
Both sides are languishing at the bottom of the standings. CSK, placed ninth, have managed just one win, while KKR remain winless so far this season. With the tournament gaining pace, neither side can afford another slip-up.
CSK will take confidence from their previous outing, where they finally clicked as a unit. However, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is yet to find his best form, and the spin attack has not been as effective as expected in home conditions.
KKR’s problems run deeper, particularly with their bowling setup lacking balance. Their batting has relied heavily on Ajinkya Rahane and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi.
Given familiar conditions at Chepauk, CSK hold a slight edge, but pressure looms large on both teams.
MA Chidambaram Stadium: Pitch report for CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026
The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is usually known for being bowling-friendly, with spinners dictating the pace of the match. However, so far in IPL 2026, two matches have been played at this venue, and three of the four innings have crossed the 200-run mark. The one innings that did not cross 200 ended on 189.
Which means fans can expect another high-scoring thriller on the cards. However, the toss will once again play an important factor, as the winner will likely opt to chase given past records.
IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium
CSK have played a total of 98 matches at this venue, winning 68 and losing 27 over the years. Two matches have ended in no result.
IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium
Kolkata Knight Riders have played a total of 15 matches at this venue; they have won six games and have ended on the losing side on the other nine occasions.
IPL 2026: CSK vs KKR head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium
Year
Winner
Margin
Date
2025
KKR
8 wickets
Apr 11, 2025
2024
CSK
7 wickets
Apr 8, 2024
2023
KKR
6 wickets
May 14, 2023
2019
CSK
7 wickets
Apr 9, 2019
2018
CSK
5 wickets
Apr 10, 2018
2015
CSK
2 runs
Apr 28, 2015
2013
CSK
14 runs
Apr 28, 2013
2012
KKR
5 wickets
Apr 30, 2012
2011
CSK
2 runs
Apr 8, 2011
2010
CSK
9 wickets
Apr 13, 2010
2008
CSK
9 wickets
Apr 26, 2008
What happened in the last IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium?
The last IPL match played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium was match 18 of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC).
CSK batted first and posted 212 for 3 on the board, thanks to a brilliant ton from Sanju Samson. In reply, DC fought back hard, with a half-century from Tristan Stubbs, but eventually fell 23 runs short on 189 as CSK walked away with their first win of the season.