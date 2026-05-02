IPL 2026 CSK vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Chepauk Stadium stats

Two of the most decorated teams in Indian Premier League history, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, will face off in Match 44 of IPL 2026 on Saturday. With both sides struggling for consistency, this encounter could significantly shape their playoff hopes.

CSK currently sit sixth with three wins from eight matches, while MI are languishing in ninth with just two victories. Another defeat for either team could prove costly in the race to the playoffs.

CSK’s campaign has been disrupted by injuries, particularly the absence of Ayush Mhatre. Experiments with replacements have failed, and with MS Dhoni also sidelined, their balance looks unsettled. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad showed signs of form recently, offering some hope.

MI, meanwhile, are missing Rohit Sharma at the top. Their bowling unit, led by Jasprit Bumrah, has underperformed, making this clash a battle of survival.

MA Chidambaram Stadium: Pitch report for CSK vs MI, IPL 2026

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has evolved in recent seasons, offering a more balanced contest between bat and ball rather than being heavily spin-dominated as in the past. Batters are now able to play their shots more freely, especially once they settle in, making it a venue where competitive totals can be posted.

However, spin still remains a key factor. Bowlers like Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad for CSK and Allah Ghaznafar for MI can extract grip and subtle turn, particularly by mixing their pace and lengths intelligently rather than relying on sharp turn.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: DC's Kyle Jamieson handed demerit point for Sooryavanshi send off For pacers, success is likely to come through discipline rather than outright speed. Seamers who hit hard lengths, use cutters, and mix in slower balls effectively could pose a bigger threat than those relying purely on pace. Overall, variation and control will be the defining factors on this surface.

IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai Super Kings have played 82 matches in the IPL at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, out of which they have won 53 matches and have been on the losing end on 28 occasions. One match ended in no contest.

IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Mumbai Indians have played just 16 games at this venue and have a fifty-fifty win-loss record, with 8 wins and 8 losses.

IPL 2026: CSK vs MI head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date CSK MI CSK 4 wickets Mar 23, 2025 CSK MI CSK 6 wickets May 6, 2023 CSK MI MI 6 wickets May 7, 2019 CSK MI MI 46 runs Apr 26, 2019 CSK MI MI 6 wickets May 8, 2015 CSK MI MI 9 runs Apr 6, 2013 CSK MI MI 8 wickets Apr 4, 2012 CSK MI MI 3 wickets Sep 24, 2011 CSK MI CSK 24 runs Apr 6, 2010 CSK MI CSK 6 runs Apr 23, 2008

What happened in the last IPL match at MA Chidambaram Stadium?

The last IPL match played at MA Chidambaram Stadium was Match 37 of IPL 2026 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

CSK batted first and posted a par total of 158 for 7 on the board, thanks to a fighting unbeaten 74-run innings from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. In reply, GT, with the help of a brilliant 87-run innings off just 46 balls from Sai Sudharsan, chased down the target with 8 wickets and 20 balls to spare.

MA Chidambaram Stadium: Key stats