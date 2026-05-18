IPL 2026 CSK vs SRH: Pitch report, highest score, Chepauk Stadium stats

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 63 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, May 18.

Chennai Super Kings head into the contest sitting sixth on the IPL 2026 points table. The five-time champions have registered six wins and suffered six defeats from their 12 matches so far this season. CSK had built momentum with an impressive three-match winning streak before their campaign suffered a setback in the previous outing. They were convincingly beaten by Lucknow Super Giants, a result that dented their hopes of climbing further up the standings.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have enjoyed a stronger campaign overall. The Hyderabad-based franchise have won seven and lost five of their 12 matches and currently remain in a healthier position in the playoff race. SRH endured a difficult beginning to the season, managing only one victory from their opening four fixtures. However, they responded brilliantly by winning six of their following eight games to revive their campaign. Despite that resurgence, they enter this clash after suffering a heavy 82-run defeat against Gujarat Titans in their most recent match. MA Chidambaram Stadium: Pitch report for CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has witnessed six IPL 2026 matches so far, with chasing teams emerging victorious in four of those encounters. The trend suggests that captains winning the toss are likely to prefer bowling first, especially considering how conditions have behaved under lights. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: PBKS, KKR, GT rankings; Orange, Purple Cap holders The venue has produced an average first-innings score of approximately 189, indicating that batters can score freely once settled. However, teams batting first will need to assess the pitch conditions quickly and identify a competitive total early in the innings, as the surface can behave differently depending on dew and match situations later in the game.

IPL 2026: CSK win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai Super Kings have enjoyed an excellent record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium over the years. CSK have traditionally played 78 matches at their home venue and won 52 matches, losing just 25 over the years at their home venue. 1 match ended in no results as well. IPL 2026: SRH win/loss record at MA Chidambaram Stadium Sunrisers Hyderabad have had mixed results at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While they have played 12 matches here, they have managed to win just 5 and end up on the losing side on 6 occasions. 1 match ended in a tie.

IPL 2026: CSK vs SRH head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium CSK vs SRH H2H stats at Chepauk Season Winner Margin Venue Date IPL 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 wickets MA Chidambaram Stadium April 25, 2025 IPL 2024 Chennai Super Kings 78 runs MA Chidambaram Stadium April 28, 2024 IPL 2021 Match Tied Tie MA Chidambaram Stadium April 25, 2021 IPL 2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 wickets MA Chidambaram Stadium April 21, 2021 IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings 6 wickets MA Chidambaram Stadium April 23, 2019 IPL 2015 Chennai Super Kings 45 runs MA Chidambaram Stadium April 11, 2015 IPL 2013 Chennai Super Kings 5 wickets MA Chidambaram Stadium April 25, 2013 CSK and SRH have shared 7 matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium over the years. CSK have won 4 matches while Hyderabad have had 2 wins over the years. 1 match has ended in a tie.