IPL 2026: DC's Kyle Jamieson handed demerit point for Sooryavanshi send off

The Delhi Capitals secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals, but it wasn’t just cricketing skill that grabbed attention. A heated on-field moment involving Kyle Jamieson and teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the talking point of the match at Jaipur.

The flashpoint came early in the game during the second over. Jamieson dismissed the 15-year-old batter and followed it up with an intense send-off. His proximity and body language were deemed aggressive, potentially provoking a reaction. While Sooryavanshi chose restraint, the moment didn’t go unnoticed by match officials.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: CSK vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming An IPL release later confirmed the breach, stating that Jamieson violated conduct rules related to gestures or actions that could incite confrontation.

Penalty and Acceptance Jamieson was handed one demerit point under Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction without contest. Match referee Rajeev Seth issued a warning, closing the matter swiftly. Speaking after the game, a Capitals team insider said, “Kyle is a fierce competitor, but he understands the line. He’s acknowledged it and moved on.” A Lesson in Composure While Jamieson’s aggression drew scrutiny, Sooryavanshi’s calm reaction earned quiet praise. A Royals staff member remarked, “For a 15-year-old to stay composed in that situation shows maturity beyond his years.”