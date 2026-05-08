IPL 2026 DC vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley stadium stats

Delhi Capitals are set to host Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on May 8.

Both sides enter the fixture under pressure after enduring inconsistent campaigns so far this season. Delhi Capitals, captained by Axar Patel, currently occupy seventh place in the points table with four wins and six losses from their 10 matches. With the playoff race intensifying, the hosts will be eager to return to winning ways and keep themselves firmly in contention.

The Capitals have struggled to build momentum in recent weeks, winning only two of their last eight encounters. Their latest outing ended in disappointment as they suffered a home defeat against Chennai Super Kings, adding further pressure ahead of this clash.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: DC vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, seem to be finding rhythm at the right time. The three-time IPL champions have registered three wins from nine matches and currently sit eighth in the standings. Another victory could significantly boost their position on the table. KKR head into the game with confidence after a convincing seven-wicket triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their previous match away from home. Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report for DC vs KKR, IPL 2026 The Arun Jaitley Stadium has largely been regarded as a batting-friendly venue over the years, particularly in recent IPL seasons. However, bowlers, especially pacers, have found significant assistance in the last few matches at the ground. Delhi Capitals were bundled out for just 75 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier this season, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood causing major damage.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh smashes fastest hundred for LSG against Bengaluru In the previous game as well, Chennai Super Kings bowlers impressed, particularly Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein. Considering the trend this season, captains are likely to prefer chasing after winning the toss, with four of the five matches at the venue being won by the team batting second. IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi Capitals have played 86 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 38 and losing 45, while three matches ended without a result. IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders have featured in 13 matches at this venue, winning 7 and losing 5. 1 match ended in a tie. DC vs KKR IPL Head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium DC vs KKR H2H at Arun jaitley Stadium Season Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date 2025 DC KKR KKR 14 runs Apr 29, 2025 2023 DC KKR DC 4 wickets Apr 20, 2023 2019 DC KKR Match tied (DC won Super Over) — Mar 30, 2019 2018 DD KKR DD 55 runs Apr 27, 2018 2017 DD KKR KKR 4 wickets Apr 17, 2017 2016 DD KKR DD 27 runs Apr 30, 2016 2015 DD KKR KKR 6 wickets Apr 20, 2015 2014 DD KKR KKR 8 wickets May 7, 2014 2013 DD KKR KKR 5 wickets Apr 23, 2013 2012 DD KKR KKR 6 wickets May 7, 2012 2011 DD KKR KKR 17 runs Apr 28, 2011 2010 DD KKR DD 40 runs Mar 29, 2010