IPL 2026 DC vs PBKS: Pitch report, highest score, New Delhi Stadium stats

The Delhi Capitals will welcome the in-form Punjab Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 25 for Match 35 of the 2026 Indian Premier League.

Delhi Capitals head into this contest on the back of a 47-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where their bowling unit struggled badly as Abhishek Sharma took control of the game. With three wins and three losses from six matches, DC will be eager to recover from their early inconsistencies and strengthen their push for a playoff spot.

While they have looked well-balanced in their victories, Delhi have occasionally faltered with the bat due to a lack of aggressive options in the lineup. Their bowling remains one of the stronger aspects of the side, but they are still waiting for the return of Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, which has affected their overall balance.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have been the standout team of the season, remaining unbeaten so far and sitting comfortably at the top of the table. They arrive for this fixture after a six-day break, following a commanding 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants. ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Rehan Ahmed joins Delhi Capitals as Ben Duckett replacement Their opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya has provided explosive starts, while skipper Shreyas Iyer has been in excellent touch with three consecutive half-centuries before the LSG match. The bowling attack has also been sharp and consistent. However, all-rounder Cooper Connolly has returned to Australia for scans on a back injury, and his availability for this match remains uncertain.

Arun Jaitley Stadium: Pitch report for DC vs PBKS, IPL 2026 The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is generally considered a batting-friendly venue because of its short boundaries and quick outfield, which help batters score freely. However, as the game progresses, the surface often slows down and begins to assist spinners with grip and turn. In a recent day match against Mumbai Indians on April 4, the pitch offered noticeable help to the spin bowlers, with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav applying pressure effectively. At the same time, Mukesh Kumar managed to generate early movement with the new ball, indicating that fast bowlers can also find some assistance upfront.

IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi Capitals have played a total of 92 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 39 and losing 52 over the years. One match ended in no result. IPL 2026: PBKS win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium Punjab Kings have featured in 12 matches at this venue, winning 5 game and losing 7 encounters. IPL 2026: DC vs PBKS head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium DC vs PBKS H2H in Delhi Season Winner Margin 2023 PBKS 31 runs 2022 DC 9 wickets 2022 DC 17 runs 2021 DC 6 wickets 2021 DC 7 wickets 2020 PBKS 5 wickets 2019 PBKS 14 runs 2019 DC 5 wickets 2018 PBKS 6 wickets 2018 PBKS 4 runs 2017 DC 51 runs 2017 PBKS 10 wickets DC and PBKS have met 16 times at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with Delhi Capitals holding a slight advantage, winning 10 matches compared to Punjab Kings’ 6 victories.