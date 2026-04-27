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IPL 2026 DC vs RCB: Pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats

DC currently find themselves in the middle of the standings, placed sixth with three wins from seven matches.

DC vs RCB
DC vs RCB
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 12:30 PM IST
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Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 27 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi in the IPL 2026. With the tournament entering a crucial phase, both teams will be aiming to secure valuable points from this encounter.
 
DC currently find themselves in the middle of the standings, placed sixth with three wins from seven matches. Their campaign has been inconsistent so far, and they are heading into this clash after a disappointing defeat against Punjab Kings. The team will be keen to regroup quickly and deliver a stronger performance in front of their home crowd as they look to get their fourth win and keep their playoff hopes alive.
 
In contrast, RCB have been one of the standout sides this season. They are placed second on the points table, having won five of their seven matches. The team is coming into this game with plenty of confidence after a convincing win over Gujarat Titans in their previous outing. With momentum on their side, RCB will be aiming to continue their strong run and further solidify their position near the top of the table. Another victory here would significantly boost their chances of making it to the playoffs.
 
Arun Jaitley Stadium: Pitch report for DC vs RCB, IPL 2026
 
The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is typically batting-friendly, as seen in a recent match where a target exceeding 250 was successfully chased. This reflects the true nature of the surface, which offers good pace and carry for stroke-making. 
 
Similar conditions are expected for the upcoming game, allowing batters to play their shots freely and score at a brisk rate. Bowlers, on the other hand, may face a tough challenge and will need to depend on variations, smart tactics, and accurate execution to control the flow of runs and create opportunities. 
 
DC record at Arun Jaitley Stadium
 
Delhi Capitals have played a total of 93 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 39 and losing 53 over the years. One match ended in no result.
 
RCB record at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have had a good record in Delhi, registering 7 wins and 4 losses from the 11 matches they have played at this venue so far.
 
DC vs RCB head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium
The two teams have faced each other 10 times in Delhi, with DC not having a clear advantage at home winning just 4 matches, while RCB have managed to secure 6 wins in those encounters. 
DC vs RCB H2H at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Match Date
DC RCB RCB 6 wickets Apr 27, 2025
DC RCB DC 7 wickets May 6, 2023
DC RCB RCB 5 wickets May 12, 2018
DC (Daredevils) RCB RCB 10 runs May 14, 2017
DC (Daredevils) RCB RCB 10 wickets Apr 26, 2015
DC (Daredevils) RCB RCB 4 runs May 10, 2013
DC (Daredevils) RCB RCB 21 runs Apr 6, 2013
DC (Daredevils) RCB RCB 3 wickets Apr 28, 2011
DC (Daredevils) RCB DC 37 runs Apr 4, 2010
DC (Daredevils) RCB DC 10 runs May 8, 2008
 
Last IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium
The most recent IPL game at this venue witnessed a closely fought contest, where the home side defended a competitive total, with spinners playing a key role during the middle overs.
 
Arun Jaitley Stadium key stats 
Arun Jaitley Stadium key T20 stats
Statistic Value
Matches Played 100
Matches Won Batting First 47
Matches Won Batting Second 50
Matches With No Result 1
Matches Tied 2
Average First Innings Score 174
Highest Team Total 278
Highest Total Successfully Chased 264
 
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsRoyal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 12:30 PM IST

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