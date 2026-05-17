IPL 2026 DC vs RR: Pitch report, highest score, Arun Jaitley Stadium stats

The race for the IPL 2026 playoffs intensifies as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-pressure clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. With the tournament entering its decisive phase, both sides know the importance of securing two crucial points.

Rajasthan Royals are currently better placed in the standings, and another victory could significantly boost their chances of reaching the top four. However, RR continue to rely heavily on the explosive opening duo of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, while their middle order has failed to provide consistent support.

In the bowling department, Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger have delivered regularly, but Rajasthan will require improved performances from the rest of the attack to maintain balance. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, are in a must-win situation and will once again bank on their strong batting lineup.

KL Rahul, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs have been among the runs, although the middle order remains unreliable. Mitchell Starc’s return has strengthened the bowling unit, but DC’s pacers have leaked runs consistently on what is expected to be another high-scoring Delhi surface. Arun Jaitley Stadium: Pitch report for DC vs RR, IPL 2026 The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has traditionally favoured batters, with the short boundaries and quick outfield often producing high-scoring contests in the IPL. However, the surface has behaved differently in recent matches this season, offering noticeable assistance to bowlers, especially fast bowlers with the new ball.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 PBKS vs RCB: Pitch report, highest score, Dharamsala Stadium stats Seamers have managed to extract movement and bounce early in the innings, making strokeplay difficult during the powerplay overs. Spinners have also found some grip and variation as the game progresses, with slower deliveries proving effective in the middle overs. The conditions were evident in recent matches where both pacers and spinners played decisive roles with the ball. Despite the venue’s reputation as a batting paradise, teams have struggled at times to build momentum consistently. With chasing teams winning five of the six matches played here this season, captains winning the toss are expected to bowl first once again, hoping to take advantage of the conditions under lights later in the evening.

IPL 2026: DC win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi Capitals have played 87 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, winning 38 and losing 46, while three matches ended without a result. IPL 2026: RR win/loss record at Arun Jaitley Stadium Rajasthan Royals have played 14 matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, out of which they have won 6 and lost 8. IPL 2026: DC vs RR head-to-head at Arun Jaitley Stadium Year Team 1 Team 2 Result Date 2025 DC RR Match tied Apr 16, 2025 2024 DC RR DC won by 20 runs May 7, 2024 2019 DC RR DC won by 5 wickets May 4, 2019 2018 Daredevils RR Daredevils won by 4 runs May 2, 2018 2015 Daredevils RR RR won by 3 wickets Apr 12, 2015 2014 Daredevils RR RR won by 7 wickets May 3, 2014 2013 Daredevils RR RR won by 5 runs Apr 6, 2013 2012 Daredevils RR Daredevils won by 1 run Apr 29, 2012 2010 Daredevils RR Daredevils won by 67 runs Mar 31, 2010 2008 Daredevils RR Daredevils won by 9 wickets Apr 19, 2008