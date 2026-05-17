IPL 2026: Defending champions RCB becomes 1st team to qualify for playoffs

Powered by brilliant batting performances from Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer, RCB posted a massive total of 222/4 before their bowlers completed the job with an impressive all-round effort.

Virat Kohli once again led from the front with a fluent 58 off 37 deliveries, while Devdutt Padikkal provided excellent support with a quickfire 45. The pair added a crucial 76-run partnership for the second wicket after RCB lost an early wicket. Venkatesh Iyer then took charge during the latter stages of the innings, smashing an unbeaten 73 off just 40 balls to push Bengaluru beyond the 220-run mark. Harpreet Brar was the pick of the PBKS bowlers with figures of 2/35. In reply, Punjab Kings suffered an early collapse as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed both Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh inside the powerplay. Rasikh Salam further dented PBKS by dismissing captain Shreyas Iyer cheaply as the hosts slipped to 19/3.

Despite a fighting effort from Shashank Singh, who hammered 56 off 27 balls, and Marcus Stoinis, who contributed 37, Punjab never truly recovered from the poor start. Cooper Connolly and Suryansh Shedge also chipped in with useful knocks, but RCB’s disciplined bowling attack ensured the target remained out of reach. (More to follow)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru become the first team to book themselves a place in the IPL 2026 playoffs after they defeated Punjab Kings in Dharamshala to further solidify their top 2 credentials with 18 points from 13 matches.A 23-run win by the defending champions means that RCb could end their league points tally on 20 points, also confirming a top 2 finish this year.