IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals hand debut to pacer Auqib Nabi vs CSK in Chennai

For CSK, the major boost is the return of Dewald Brevis, who is back in the XI as they look to secure their first win of the season. The South African had missed the opening three matches due to a side strain. His inclusion sees Matt Henry make way, while Gurjapneet Singh is set to make his CSK debut.

However, Chennai are still without MS Dhoni. Speaking at the toss, Ruturaj Gaikwad said the veteran wicketkeeper is expected to return soon.

Despite that outstanding form, Nabi didn't feature in the Capitals’ lineup in the first two matches of the season and will be looking forward to put his best foot forward tonight.