IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals rope in John Mooney as new fielding coach

Delhi Capitals have added former Ireland all-rounder John Mooney to their coaching group ahead of IPL 2026, appointing him as the team’s new fielding coach. The move strengthens Delhi’s support staff before the new season, as the franchise continues to refine its backroom setup after narrowly missing the playoffs last year.

Mooney’s appointment by DC also makes him the first Irish representative to be part of an IPL franchise coaching staff.

Mooney joins Delhi’s support group

Mooney will work under head coach Hemang Badani in a support unit that includes Munaf Patel as bowling coach, Ian Bell as assistant coach, and Venugopal Rao as director of cricket. He takes over fielding responsibilities after Gnaneswara Rao and Anton Roux handled the role last season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals SWOT analysis, players' list, match timings Delhi have made measured changes to the coaching staff as they prepare for another attempt at reaching the playoffs after finishing fifth in IPL 2025. Experience across international teams Mooney brings previous international coaching experience, having served as fielding coach of the Afghanistan national cricket team between 2018 and 2019. That period included Afghanistan’s first Test appearance in India. He later worked with the West Indies cricket team in 2019 and also spent time with the Ireland women’s national cricket team in a temporary coaching role last year.