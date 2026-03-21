IPL 2026: Dhoni likely to play mentor-cum-player role for CSK, says Uthappa

The countdown to IPL 2026 has begun, with the season set to start on March 28 as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening fixture. Ahead of the new campaign, Chennai Super Kings are once again in focus, particularly around MS Dhoni’s role.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa while talking to the official broadcasters for the season has predicted that the former captain could take on a mentor-cum-player role, with the upcoming edition likely to be his final appearance in the tournament.

Dhoni set for reduced on-field role

Uthappa indicated that Dhoni may not have a major on-field presence throughout the season and could instead contribute more from a guiding role within the squad. He suggested that the former captain might bat lower down the order, possibly at number eight, rather than in his usual finishing role.

He added that this approach points towards a gradual transition, allowing Dhoni to step away while still remaining involved in the team environment. Backing Gaikwad as long-term captain Uthappa stressed that Chennai Super Kings should continue with Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain and avoid making immediate changes. He noted that Gaikwad has been leading since 2024 and needs time to grow into the role without being overshadowed. According to him, Dhoni taking a step back will give Gaikwad the space to lead independently and build his own identity as captain over the next few seasons. Samson seen as backup option On Sanju Samson’s role, Uthappa suggested that it would be premature to hand him captaincy duties right away. Instead, he sees Samson as a potential option in the future if required.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: How MS Dhoni fits into CSK's playing 11 in upcoming edition He maintained that stability in leadership is important during this phase and that giving Gaikwad a longer run will benefit the team. MI vs CSK debate remains open Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared his view on the debate between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings as the greatest IPL side. He acknowledged CSK’s success but felt Mumbai Indians have a slight edge. He pointed out that Mumbai have produced several key players for Indian cricket and built a strong core over the years, which adds to their overall impact beyond just titles.