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SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE IPL 2026 Eliminator: High stakes clash in Mullanpur; Toss at 7 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the contest with confidence after dominating Rajasthan Royals in both meetings during the league stage this season.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
SRH vs RR
SRH vs RR

2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 6:28 PM IST
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The knockout stage of IPL 2026 begins with a high-stakes Eliminator clash as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh on Wednesday. With a place in Qualifier 2 on the line, both teams will be desperate to keep their title hopes alive in what promises to be a thrilling contest.
 
The winner of the Eliminator will advance to face the losing side of Qualifier 1 for a spot in the IPL 2026 final, scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday. For the losing team, however, the campaign will come to an immediate end.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter the contest with confidence after dominating Rajasthan Royals in both meetings during the league stage this season. SRH first secured a commanding 57-run victory in Hyderabad before completing the double with a five-wicket win in Jaipur later in April.
 
The Hyderabad franchise will now aim to reach their second IPL final in the last three seasons and continue their push for a first championship since their 2016 triumph. Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are chasing a return to the final for the first time since 2022. The inaugural IPL champions are also looking to end their long wait for a second title, having last lifted the trophy back in 2008. 
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss for the Eliminator encounter will take place at 7 PM IST.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Live telecast: The live telecast of the Eliminator clash will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Live streaming: The live streaming of the Eliminator clash will be available on the JioStar app and website in India. 

6:28 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026 Eliminator: RCB already in the final!

RCB have already beaten Gujarat in Qualifier 1 to book their final berth as they look to defend their title this year. The winner of tonight's clash will take on GT in Qualifier 2 to book themselves a final date with the defending champions on Sunday.

6:16 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026 Eliminator: What to expect from the pitch?

Conditions in New Chandigarh are expected to remain extremely hot, with temperatures continuing to stay above the 40-degree mark well into the evening. Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach James Franklin confirmed that Pitch No. 4 will be used for the Eliminator clash. The same surface witnessed a run-fest earlier this season when SRH piled up 219 against PBKS, only for Punjab to chase it down comfortably.
 
The venue has generally favoured batters, with the average first-innings score standing at 214 this season. Punjab Kings even breached the 250-run mark against LSG at this ground during the league stage. While scoring has been relatively easier during the Powerplay, teams have found it tougher to maintain the same rate in the middle overs.
 
Interestingly, spinners have enjoyed slightly better returns at the venue this season, operating at an economy rate of 9.29 compared to the pacers’ 11.06 across four matches.

6:06 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026 Eliminator: H2H stats!

The head-to-head record between the two sides slightly favours Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have won 14 of their 23 meetings against Rajasthan Royals in IPL history. RR, meanwhile, have emerged victorious on nine occasions. SRH have also enjoyed the upper hand in recent encounters, defeating the Royals twice during the league stage this season and carrying momentum into the Eliminator clash.

5:56 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026 Eliminator: Injury worries for RR?

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Dasun Shanaka confirmed that both Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja are dealing with “a few niggles”, although he remained optimistic about their availability, saying, “hopefully they will be fine”.

During the training session, Jadeja was seen taking light throwdowns with only one pad on after earlier bowling casually in short bursts. If the all-rounder is unavailable, Rajasthan Royals could turn to Ravi Bishnoi, who put in an extended bowling session on the eve of the match. The Royals also have Sandeep Sharma as an additional pace-bowling option.

5:46 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH coming in full of confidence!

Sunrisers Hyderabad will head into the Eliminator full of confidence after getting the better of Rajasthan Royals twice during the league phase of IPL 2026. SRH began with a dominant 57-run win in Hyderabad before backing it up with a five-wicket victory in Jaipur later in April to complete a season double over the Royals.

5:36 PM

SRH vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2026 Eliminator: A lot at stake tonight!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 Eliminator clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur. With a spot in the virtual semi-final against Gujarat at stake, both sides will give their best on the night. Toss at 7 PM.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadRajasthan Royals

First Published: May 27 2026 | 5:33 PM IST

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