IPL 2026 Eliminator SRH vs RR: Pitch report, Mullanpur stadium key stats

The IPL 2026 playoffs move into a crucial phase as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator at Mullanpur, with a place in Qualifier 2 on the line. It is a straight knockout contest, making every over vital.

SRH will rely heavily on their explosive top order of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen, who have carried the batting unit throughout the season. Their aggressive approach can put RR under pressure early. However, bowling remains a concern, with SRH often leaking runs in crucial stages despite Sakib Hussain and Eshan Malinga showing promise.

Rajasthan Royals enter with a similar template. Their batting largely depends on Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Ryan Parag. If the top order clicks, RR can dominate, but collapses have hurt them before. Jofra Archer and Yash Dayal have led the bowling attack consistently, though the overall unit still looks vulnerable in pressure situations. Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium: Pitch report for SRH vs RR, IPL 2026 Eliminator ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH vs RR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups The pitch at Mullanpur offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. Batters can make the most of the good bounce and pace early on, especially in the powerplay, while pacers are likely to get some movement with the new ball. As the match progresses, the surface tends to slow down, bringing slower balls and cutters into play. A first-innings score in the range of 170-180 could be competitive, though bigger totals are possible if batters settle in.

IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH win/loss record at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Sunrisers Hyderabad have played just two matches at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, out of which they have won one and lost one. IPL 2026 Eliminator: RR win/loss record at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Rajasthan Royals have played just three matches at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, out of which they have won all three. IPL 2026 Eliminator: SRH vs RR head-to-head at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium SRH and RR will face each other for the first time at this venue when they take the field for the IPL 2026 Eliminator match on Wednesday.