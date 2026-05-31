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RCB vs GT LIVE SCORE, IPL 2026 Final: Closing ceremony expected ahead of 7 PM toss

IPL 2026 Final LIVE UPDATES: The high-octane clash will start after the toss at 7 PM. According to media reports, IPL 2026 closing ceremony is expected to take place before the toss, around 6:30 PM

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
IPL 2026 final RCB vs GT live scorecard
IPL 2026 final RCB vs GT live scorecard

3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 6:12 PM IST
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The stage is set for the IPL 2026 final as Gujarat Titans (GT) welcome defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad today, in a battle for a second league title.
 
RCB, led by Rajat Patidar, head into the summit clash with a chance to enter an elite list. A victory would make Bengaluru only the third franchise in IPL history, after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, to successfully retain the championship.
 
For Gujarat Titans, the occasion carries its own significance. Playing their third IPL final in five seasons, the 2022 champions have an opportunity to add another trophy to their cabinet and strengthen their place among the league’s most successful teams, moving behind only CSK, MI and Kolkata Knight Riders in title count.

RCB eye history

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played the boldest brand of cricket this season. Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David and Venkatesh Iyer have powered a batting unit that rarely changes tempo regardless of conditions. Captain Rajat Patidar’s calm leadership has added stability, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya have built a bowling group capable of controlling powerplays. RCB’s combination of batting depth and varied bowling makes them favourites heading into the title clash.

GT trust proven formula

Gujarat Titans have relied heavily on their top order to reach the final. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have consistently delivered, allowing GT to maintain control despite an inconsistent middle order. Their bowling remains their biggest strength, with Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna forming a strong attack. Siraj’s shoulder condition will be monitored after discomfort in Qualifier 2, but Gujarat will hope home conditions and disciplined execution can stop RCB’s charge.

IPL 2026 Final: RCB vs GT playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam
 
Impact Player: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox
 
Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
 
Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: LIVE TOSS

The toss for the IPL 2026 Final between RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and GT skipper Shubman Gill will take place at 7 PM IST.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2026 Final in India.

RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the IPL 2026 Final in India.
 
Check all the live updates of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans final match in IPL 2026 here

6:12 PM

IPL 2026 FINAL | RCB vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Players arrive at the venue

RCB and GT players have arrived at the venue for the IPL 2026 clash. The fans have almost filled the stadium, with the game still one and a half hours away. 

6:00 PM

IPL 2026 FINAL | RCB vs GT LIVE UPDATES: GT's brilliant run IPL

GT's brilliant run in the IPL has been nothing short of extraordinary. Since entering the league in 2022, the Gujarat Titans have reached the playoffs in four of their first five seasons and made it to three finals. They lifted the title in their debut season in 2022, finished runners-up in 2023, endured a rare setback with an eighth-place finish in 2024, bounced back to reach the playoffs in 2025, and are now finalists again in 2026. For a franchise so young, this level of consistency is remarkable, with only CSK boasting a better start through five IPL seasons.

5:50 PM

IPL 2026 FINAL | RCB vs GT LIVE UPDATES: RCB vs GT in IPL 2026

Round 1, Bengaluru, April 24 – Gujarat Titans posted 204 on the back of Sai Sudharsan’s classy century, but Royal Challengers Bengaluru responded brilliantly as Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal smashed attacking half-centuries to complete a comfortable chase.
 
Round 2, Ahmedabad, April 30 – Gujarat bounced back in style. Jason Holder starred with an outstanding all-round effort, picking up two wickets and taking three catches as GT bowled RCB out for 155 before sealing the chase inside 16 overs.
 
Round 3 (Qualifier 1), Dharamsala, May 26 – RCB delivered one of the most dominant playoff performances in IPL history. Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 93 powered them to 254, the highest total in an IPL playoff, before their bowlers dismantled GT’s top order to secure a massive 92-run victory.
 
Round 4 (Final), Ahmedabad, May 31 – One final battle remains. With both teams claiming big wins earlier in the season, the stage is set for the ultimate showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the winner will lift their second IPL title.

5:43 PM

IPL 2026 FINAL | RCB vs GT LIVE UPDATES: GT looking to lift 2nd title!

For Gujarat Titans, the final presents another opportunity to build on their impressive early legacy. The 2022 champions are appearing in their third IPL final in five seasons and a victory would secure a second title, placing them behind only Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in the all-time winners' list.

5:31 PM

IPL 2026 FINAL | RCB vs GT LIVE UPDATES: H2H stats!

With the head to head stats just edging the defending champions by 5 games to four against Gujarat Titans, Shubman and co. won't let another win slide away if they smell blood early in the powerplay against the RCB batters.

5:20 PM

IPL 2026 FINAL | RCB vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Time for ulimate clash

After weeks of twists and turns, IPL 2026 has reached its final stage. LSG finished at the bottom, while MI and CSK endured disappointing campaigns. KKR, DC and PBKS failed to convert opportunities despite promising phases, with Punjab suffering a dramatic collapse after leading the table. SRH and RR made strong pushes but exited before the final. Now, only two teams remain. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, the top two sides from the league stage, are set to battle for the IPL 2026 title at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket venue.

5:10 PM

IPL 2026 FINAL | RCB vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Will there be a closing ceremony?

Although there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI regarding the IPL 2026 closing ceremony, media reports indicate that a pre-match ceremony is likely to take place before the toss.

5:00 PM

IPL 2026 FINAL | RCB vs GT LIVE UPDATES: GT's proabable playing 11 for the final

Gujarat Titans Playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Nishant Sindhu, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
 
Impact Player: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore

4:50 PM

IPL 2026 FINAL | RCB vs GT LIVE UPDATES: RCB's proabable playing 11 for the final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (probable): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam
 
Impact Player: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

4:46 PM

IPL 2026 FINAL | RCB vs GT LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2026 final match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans. Both teams are looking to win their second IPL title and become the fourth most successful team in the tournament's history. But who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
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Topics :Indian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansRoyal Challengers BangaloreCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: May 31 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

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