IPL 2026 Final: Teams, date, live time, venue, live streaming and telecast

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, after 65 days of action, will finally crown its ultimate winners on Sunday, May 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the grand finale of the season.

The defending champions RCB became the first team to qualify for the final when they beat GT in Qualifier 1. A win for RCB will put them alongside Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) as one of the only three teams to successfully defend their IPL title.

On the other hand, GT will also have a chance to create history, as they can become the fourth team after CSK, MI and KKR to win the IPL more than once.

IPL 2026 Final: Teams qualified Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

Gujarat Titans (GT) IPL 2026 final: Venue The final of IPL 2026 between RCB and GT/RR will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. IPL 2026 final: Schedule Date Match Venue Team 1 Team 2 Time (IST) 31-May-2026 Final Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad RCB GT 7:30 PM How many times have RCB qualified for the IPL final? After finishing runners-up to the Deccan Chargers in 2009, Chennai Super Kings in 2011 and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, before finally winning their maiden title in 2025 against Punjab Kings, RCB will now be featuring in their fifth IPL final in 19 seasons.

How many times have GT qualified for the IPL final? On May 31, Gujarat Titans could play their third final match in the Indian Premier League. Their first final appearance came in their debut season in 2022 when they beat RR to lift their maiden IPL title. In the very next year, in 2023, they once again reached the final, but this time they lost to CSK. ALSO READ: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes fastest Indian batter to score 1000 IPL runs Their match against RCB would now be their third IPL final appearance. IPL 2026 final: Full squad of qualified teams RCB squad for IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ishant Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, R Sai Kishore IPL 2026 final RCB vs GT: Live streaming and telecast details When will the IPL 2026 final match be played? The IPL 2026 final match will be played on Sunday, May 31. Which teams will play in the final match of IPL 2026?

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2026 on May 31. What is the venue for the IPL 2026 final? The final of IPL 2026 between RCB and GT will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. What time will the toss for the IPL 2026 final take place? The toss for the IPL 2026 final match between RCB and GT will take place at 7 PM IST. What time will the IPL 2026 final match kick off? The first ball of the IPL 2026 final will be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.