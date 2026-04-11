IPL 2026: 'Focus on ball,' Sooryavanshi on tackling Bumrah, Hazlewood

The other day, it was Jasprit Bumrah. On Friday, Josh Hazlewood bore the brunt of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's blazing blade, as the 15-year-old insisted that he "plays the ball" and "not the bowler".

Sooryavanshi smashed 78 off just 26 balls as Rajasthan Royals chased down Royal Challengers Bengaluru's total of 201 with two overs to spare. IPL 2026 Match 17, PBKS vs SRH: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING

"I try to execute what I practice and back my natural game. Yes, at the back of your mind, you know who the bowler (Bumrah or Hazlewood) is but you play the ball not the bowler," said Sooryavanshi, who hit the star Aussie for three boundaries and a six off four successive deliveries.