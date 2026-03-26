IPL 2026: Gaikwad, Samson set to open for CSK; Ayush to bat at No. 3

The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), after finishing at the bottom of the points table for the first time in 2025, are set to start their campaign in IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, March 30.

Just days before the official start of the tournament, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has provided a major update regarding CSK’s team combination for the upcoming season, saying that he will once again take up the role of opener for his team alongside Sanju Samson.

Speaking at the Captains' Day event in Mumbai on Wednesday, Gaikwad confirmed that the team has finalised its choice.

Ayush Mhatre, who opened the innings for CSK last year in seven matches, will be seen batting at the number three spot. CSK settle on Gaikwad–Samson opening pair The big selection dilemma for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2026 revolved around their opening combination, with three strong contenders in captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, new signing Sanju Samson, and rising star Ayush Mhatre. CSK will open with Gaikwad and Samson, opting for experience and proven quality at the top of the order. The decision brings clarity to one of the biggest talking points surrounding the franchise heading into the new season.

Ayush Mhatre to shift down the order The decision, however, means that 18-year-old Ayush Mhatre will have to move away from the opening slot. Mhatre was one of CSK’s standout performers in IPL 2025, scoring 240 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 188.97 while opening the batting. He had joined the side as an injury replacement for Gaikwad and quickly made an impact. Retained ahead of IPL 2026, Mhatre also boosted his reputation by leading India to the Under-19 World Cup title earlier this year, but is now expected to adapt to a new role in the batting order.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: CSK Playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, streaming However, if Ayush is handed the number three spot, he will not be entirely out of place, as during the Under-19 World Cup 2026, he batted at number three in the later stages after failing to score runs at the top order and was highly successful in his new position. Samson trade adds depth and experience CSK’s strong opening options stem largely from their high-profile trade for Sanju Samson ahead of the 2026 auction. The franchise secured Samson in exchange for all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, in what was one of the most talked-about deals in recent IPL history. Samson’s arrival significantly strengthened CSK’s batting unit and created healthy competition for top-order spots.