IPL 2026: GT full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details

The schedule for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 was officially announced on March 11, with the tournament set to begin on March 28. The opening match will see defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign with an away match against Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh on March 31. They will then host Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4, before traveling to Delhi to face the Delhi Capitals on April 8 and later meeting Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 12.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: PBKS full schedule, match timings (IST), squad, venue details Gujarat Titans (GT), who enjoyed immediate success after joining the league. The franchise won the IPL title in 2022 during their debut season and reached the final again in 2023. However, their performance dipped after captain Hardik Pandya moved to the Mumbai Indians in 2024. GT finished eighth in IPL 2024 but made a strong comeback in IPL 2025, securing third place under the leadership of Shubman Gill. Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 full schedule Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 schedule Match No. Opponents Venue Date Time Match 4 Punjab Kings Mullanpur 31/03/26 7:30 PM IST Match 9 Rajasthan Royals Ahmedabad 04/04/26 7:30 PM IST Match 14 Delhi Capitals Delhi 08/04/26 7:30 PM IST Match 19 Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 12/04/26 3:30 PM IST