IPL 2026: GT skipper Shubman Gill set to return in action against DC

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill has recovered from the muscle spasm that forced him to miss the previous game and will take the field against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Wednesday.

Gill's opening partner Sai Sudharsan confirmed that the former is fit to play.

"He is absolutely fine and will play," said Sudharsan on the eve of the game.

Titans have been tagged as a top heavy batting side. The middle order in the last game was unable to do the job after the launch pad provided by Sudharsan.

The left-hander said the team firmly believes in the middle order comprising Washington Sundar and Glenn Phillips.