IPL 2026: GT vs KKR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

The Gujarat Titans (GT) return to the Narendra Modi Stadium to face a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 25 of IPL 2026 on April 17.

After a shaky start with back-to-back defeats, the 2022 champions have bounced back strongly and now come into this contest on the back of two consecutive wins. Led by Shubman Gill, GT looked confident in their latest outing against Lucknow Super Giants, successfully chasing down a target of 165 with eight balls remaining.

Gill and Jos Buttler played key roles with the bat, scoring 56 and 60 respectively, while Prasidh Krishna stood out with the ball, picking up 4 for 28 to earn Player of the Match honours.

In contrast, Kolkata Knight Riders have endured a difficult campaign so far. Still searching for their first win, they sit at the bottom of the points table after five matches. Their latest defeat came against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, where they failed to chase down the target and fell short by 32 runs. Ajinkya Rahane’s side has managed just one point this season, which came from a rain-affected game against Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens. IPL 2026: GT vs KKR playing 11 Gujarat Titans playing 11: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Shahrukh Khan Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK), Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora ALSO READ: Big blow for CSK! Khaleel ruled out of IPL 2026 due to quadricep injury Vaibhav Arora GT vs KKR head-to-head in IPL Total matches played: 5 GT won: 3 KKR won: 1 No result: 1 Squads of both teams GT squad for IPL 2026: Shubman Gill, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Glenn Phillips, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Luke Wood, Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya

KKR squad for IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Tejasvi Dahiya, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani, Navdeep Saini, Prashant Solanki, Finn Allen, Daksh Kamra, Kartik Tyagi, Sarthak Ranjan, Saurabh Dubey IPL 2026 match on April 17: Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders live toss, GT vs KKR telecast and live streaming details Which teams will clash on April 16 (Thursday) in IPL 2026? Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders will clash in match 25 of IPL 2026 on April 17 (Friday).

What is the venue of the GT vs KKR IPL 2026 match? Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium will host the IPL 2026 match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders. When will the live toss for the GT vs KKR take place? The live toss for the GT vs KKR cricket match will take place at 7:00 pm IST on April 17. Which TV channels will live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2026 match? The Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary.