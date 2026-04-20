IPL 2026 GT vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad stadium key stats

The in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) will aim to extend their winning streak to four matches in IPL 2026 when they take on struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20, in match 30 of the tournament.

Shubman Gill’s GT began the season with consecutive defeats against PBKS and RR but have since bounced back strongly with victories over DC, LSG, and KKR. However, their middle order remains a concern, as it has yet to deliver consistent contributions—an issue the team will hope to address against MI.

Meanwhile, MI started their campaign with a win over KKR, breaking a 14-year opening-match drought, but have since suffered losses to DC, RR, RCB, and PBKS. While their top order has shown some promise, the middle and lower order have struggled to make an impact.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: GT vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah’s wicketless run across five matches has been a setback for MI, with other pacers also failing to make regular breakthroughs. On a positive note, Afghan spinner AM Ghazanfar has emerged as a bright spot. However, the five-time champions will need a collective effort if they are to overcome GT on Monday. Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch Report for GT vs MI, IPL 2026 The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has already hosted two matches in IPL 2026, and both have produced high-scoring contests. The average first-innings total in these games has been around 195, highlighting how favourable the pitch has been for batting. With conditions expected to remain the same, another high-scoring encounter seems likely on Monday at the massive venue.

Given the trend, the captain winning the toss will probably choose to field first, aiming to restrict the opposition to a chaseable total, ideally under 200 runs, to make the target more manageable under pressure later in the match. IPL 2026: GT win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: Rankings of all 10 teams; top 10 batters and bowlers Gujarat Titans have played a total of 25 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning 14 matches and losing 11 over the years. IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Narendra Modi Stadium Mumbai Indians have played 6 matches IPL at this venue so far and have tasted success just once here.

IPL 2026: GT vs MI head-to-head at Narendra Modi Stadium GT vs MI H2H in Ahmedabad Match Winner Margin Date GT vs MI GT 55 runs Apr 25, 2023 GT vs MI GT 62 runs May 26, 2023 GT vs MI GT 6 runs Mar 24, 2024 GT vs MI GT 36 runs Mar 29, 2025 Gt and MI have played 4 matches in Ahmedabad, with the hosts winning each and every one of them. What happened in the last IPL match at Narendra Modi Stadium? The last IPL match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium was Match 26 of IPL 2026 between GT and KKR with the hosts winning comfortably by 5 wickets on the night this season.