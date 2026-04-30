IPL 2026 GT vs RCB: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 42 of IPL 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 30.

GT enter this clash after a commanding eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, where their bowlers struck early in the powerplay to dismantle CSK’s top order. This victory helped them recover strongly after back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and RCB, putting their campaign back on track.

RCB, meanwhile, are riding high after a dominant nine-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals, where they bundled DC out for just 75. The pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood delivered a superb powerplay spell, setting the tone for a clinical performance. RCB have been one of the standout teams this season and will be aiming to climb to the top of the table, especially after Punjab Kings’ recent setback against Rajasthan Royals.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 points table: MI, RCB, SRH, GT rankings; top batters and bowlers The last meeting between these two sides came at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 24. GT posted a strong 205/3, powered by Sai Sudharsan’s century, but RCB chased it down convincingly, thanks to Virat Kohli’s 81 off 44 balls and Devdutt Padikkal’s quickfire 55, with Krunal Pandya guiding them home in the final stretch. Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch report for GT vs RCB, IPL 2026 The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is generally considered favourable for batting, offering even bounce that allows the ball to come nicely onto the bat. Batters can play their strokes with confidence, making it a high-scoring venue on most occasions. However, there is still assistance available for bowlers, with seamers able to generate some movement off the surface, while spinners can extract a bit of turn and grip as the game progresses. Hit-the-deck bowlers also tend to find some success here.

In the previous match, Mumbai Indians, after being asked to bat first, struggled to get going in the powerplay but recovered well in the latter stages of their innings. Their bowlers then produced a strong performance, bundling out the Titans for just 100 runs, with Mitchell Santner, AM Ghazanfar, and Rashid Khan making effective use of the surface and extracting useful grip. GT record at Narendra Modi Stadium Gujarat Titans have played 26 matches at this venue, winning 14 and losing 12, highlighting a mixed home record. RCB record at Narendra Modi Stadium Royal Challengers Bengaluru have fared decently at this ground, managing 4 wins from 7 matches.