IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans rope in Connor Esterhuizen for injured Tom Banton

Gujarat Titans have brought in South African wicketkeeper-batter Connor Esterhuizen as a replacement for England’s Tom Banton, who has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2026 due to a finger injury. The move adds fresh depth to GT’s squad as they look to maintain balance in their batting and wicketkeeping options for the remainder of the season.

Rising South African Talent

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 GT vs KKR: Pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats The 24-year-old Esterhuizen has recently begun making his mark on the international stage. He made his T20I debut for South Africa against New Zealand in a five-match series held last month. Despite being new to international cricket, he quickly impressed with his performances, showing maturity beyond his experience.

Match-Winning Debut Series Impact

Esterhuizen had a dream start to his international career, delivering standout performances in the series. He went on to win two Player of the Match awards and was also named Player of the Series. His contributions played a key role in South Africa’s comeback victory, as they overturned a 2-1 deficit to win the series 3-2.

Role in Gujarat Titans Setup