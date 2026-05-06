IPL 2026: Hardik to miss MI vs RCB game in Raipur? Here's latest update

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya is unlikely to travel with the squad for their IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on May 10 after missing the team's previous game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) due to back spasms.

The Mumbai Indians captain was absent when the squad assembled at Mumbai airport on Wednesday afternoon, raising fresh doubts over his availability for the upcoming fixture.

Hardik absent from travelling squad

According to a media report by Cricbuzz, Pandya was not present with the rest of the Mumbai Indians players at Terminal 1 of Mumbai airport before departure for Raipur. There was also no immediate confirmation on whether he would join the squad later.

ALSO READ: Chinnaswamy Stadium snubbed; Ahmedabad to host IPL 2026 final on May 31 Pandya had earlier missed MI’s match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on May 4. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav led the side. MI cite back spasms for absence Mumbai Indians had officially stated before the Lucknow game that Pandya was unavailable because of back spasms. Suryakumar had indicated at the toss that the skipper was unwell, while assuring that there were no other issues within the squad. After the game, opener Ryan Rickelton said he had only learned about Pandya’s condition on the same afternoon and was unsure about the seriousness of the issue. He suggested the captain could rejoin the group ahead of the Raipur fixture.

Form and fitness under focus Pandya had featured in Mumbai Indians’ previous game against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on May 2. He bowled two overs and scored 18 runs off 23 balls while batting at No. 6 as MI suffered an eight-wicket defeat. The all-rounder has had a modest IPL 2026 season so far, scoring 146 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 136.45 while taking four wickets. Under his captaincy, Mumbai Indians have managed three wins in 10 matches this season. MI still in playoff contention Mumbai Indians kept their playoff hopes alive with a convincing win in the match Pandya missed. The team currently sit ninth on the points table with four league matches remaining, including fixtures against Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals after the RCB game in Raipur.