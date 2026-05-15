IPL 2026: How CSK can still qualify for the playoffs after the loss vs LSG?

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered a huge setback in their IPL 2026 race for the playoffs following their loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 59 of the season at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

CSK, after the loss, have dropped to sixth spot with 12 points in 12 matches and a net run rate of +0.027. However, despite the loss, they still have a chance to finish in the top four of the points table for the first time since 2024.

But how can CSK confirm their playoff berth with two games remaining? Let’s take a look.

CSK win both their remaining games If CSK manage to win both their remaining games, they will finish with 16 points, given that their next two games are against SRH and GT. The five-time champions will need RCB to win their next two games against SRH and PBKS, which will leave both teams below the 16-point mark. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenarios of eight teams in contention It means CSK will finish above MI, LSG, DC, KKR, PBKS and SRH and will ensure their top-four finish. Win over SRH but lose to GT If CSK manage to beat SRH and then lose to GT, they will finish with 14 points. Then they will need RCB to win their remaining three games, while PBKS and RR lose their remaining games. DC and KKR should also lose at least one more game.

In this case, CSK will finish above PBKS, RR, DC, KKR, LSG and MI, confirming their top-four finish. Lose to SRH but win over GT If CSK lose their game against SRH but manage to beat GT, they will still finish with 14 points. In that case, CSK will have to secure a big win over GT and will also have to once again hope that PBKS and RR lose their remaining games, while DC and KKR should also lose at least one more game. If CSK lose to both GT and SRH IPL 2026 points table: If CSK lose to both GT and SRH, they will finish with 12 points and will be eliminated from the playoff race for the third time in a row.