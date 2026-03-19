IPL 2026: How to buy tickets for MI vs RCB, MI vs KKR matches in Mumbai

MI made the announcement through a post on their official social media platform, Instagram, with the caption, “Phase 1 of tickets to Wankhede matchdays now live”.

The tickets up for sale are for MI’s two home games against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, March 29, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday, April 12. Tickets window timing In their Instagram post, MI mentioned that only Phase 1 of tickets is up for sale, which will be live from 12 PM IST on March 19 to 12 PM IST on March 21.

ALSO READ: Ishan Kishan to lead SRH if Cummins fails to recover before IPL 2026 opener However, early tickets are only available to book if payment is made via Google Pay UPI. How to book tickets for MI’s matches against KKR and RCB Fans can get their match tickets for the MI vs KKR and MI vs RCB matches at Wankhede Stadium after booking them online through the BookMyShow app and website. Here’s the step-wise process to book the tickets: Step 1: Download the BookMyShow app on your mobile phone or go to their official website and log in using your mobile number.

Step 2: Search IPL tickets in the search bar, and then select the IPL 2026 option. Step 3: Select the match you want to book the tickets for. Step 4: Click the Book Now option and then enter your Google Pay UPI ID. Step 5: Select the stand and seat you want to reserve. Step 6: You will now be redirected to the payment page; confirm your location, then click on proceed to pay. Step 7: Re-check your seat, match and payment choice in the preview window, then select continue. Step 8: Complete the payment to finally get your M-Ticket.

Final steps before match day Once your booking is confirmed, the M-Ticket will become active 48 hours before the match. Tickets can only be used after the QR code is activated.

Open your M-Ticket under “Your Booking & Purchases” while at home or in an area with a strong internet/Wi-Fi connection before leaving for the venue. This will help ensure quick access even if network connectivity is weak at the stadium.

If you have booked a ticket for someone else, use the “Transfer Ticket” option below the QR code to send it to them. The recipient must accept the transfer for the ticket to appear in their account. MI’s IPL 2026 fixtures Till date, BCCI has only announced the schedule for IPL 2026 matches from March 28 to April 12. Every team will play two home and two away matches in this window.