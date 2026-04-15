IPL 2026: Injury blow to LSG! Rishabh Pant walks off injured vs RCB

Reason to worry for LSG fans? For LSG, this was a worrying moment. As captain, wicketkeeper, and a key match-winner, Pant’s fitness has a major impact on the team across multiple roles. His absence affects not only the batting strength in the middle order but also leadership on the field and balance behind the stumps. An elbow injury is especially concerning for a wicketkeeper-batter, as it can hinder grip, bat swing, catching, and throwing ability simultaneously.

Although cricketers often sustain blows during matches, this incident did not seem minor. Pant required immediate medical attention, appeared visibly uncomfortable, and chose to walk off after evaluating the pain. Such signs often indicate more than just a temporary sting and can point to swelling, restricted movement, or nerve-related impact affecting the arm. Adding to the concern is Pant’s history of playing through injuries and showing strong resilience in difficult situations. This is why his decision to leave the field is significant, as players of his determination usually continue unless the discomfort seriously affects their ability to perform. Pant returns to bat for LSG! Despite the blow to the elbow, Pant showed immense courage and returned to bat on the night as he batted on from the 17th over to help LSG get some more runs on the board.

Lucknow Super Giants have been possibly hit with a body blow as their skipper Rishabh Pant walked off the field while batting in what appeared to be an elbow injury during their IPL 2026 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Wednesday.Pant walked in to bat at number three after Markram was dismissed and received the blow during Josh Hazlewood's over with the ball hitting his elbow in the 5th over. After receiving some treatment on the field, the docs and Pant both decided it was better to walk off with the wicketkeeper-batter evidently in some discomfort.