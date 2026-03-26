IPL 2026: KKR playing 11 probables, players' salary, timings, streaming

The three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will head into IPL 2026 with renewed confidence after a sub-par outing last year. The Kolkata-based franchise almost revamped their full squad after the 2025 debacle but still managed to retain their core players.

KKR’s batting looks one of the best this year on paper, while the same cannot be said about their bowling after the number of bowlers they lost to injury. Harshit Rana and Akash Deep have been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Matheesa Pathirana is yet to get a no-objection certificate (NOC) from Sri Lanka Cricket.

However, the franchise still has plenty of options to spare and, with these available options, let’s take a look at how their possible playing 11 for IPL 2026 looks. How KKR’s playing 11 could shape up in IPL 2026 Top order: KKR will have some trouble in picking their top order for IPL 2026. While Angkrish Raghuvanshi is likely to open and skipper Ajinkya Rahane may take the number three spot, there will be a toss-up for the second opening slot between Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, who both played as openers for New Zealand and had a brilliant run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026.

Middle order: The most expensive player of the IPL 2026 player auction, Cameron Green, is likely to take the number four slot, with Rinku Singh coming in at number five, allowing KKR to keep the momentum going. Lower middle order: In the lower middle order, KKR are expected to have Ramandeep Singh and Sunil Narine, who are both known for quick cameos in the death overs. Bowlers: While KKR have plenty of options to pick in batting, their bowling has taken a huge hit due to injuries ahead of the start of the season. Harshit Rana and Akash Deep have been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Matheesa Pathirana is yet to get a NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket.

In their absence, KKR’s pace attack is expected to be headed by Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani, along with India’s Kartik Tyagi and Vaibhav Arora. The spin attack is likely to be led by the number one T20I bowler Varun Chakravarthy. Impact players: As impact players, KKR are expected to use Umran Malik as a bowling substitute, while the experienced Manish Pandey is likely to be subbed in if the team is in need of an extra batter. KKR probable playing 11 for IPL 2026: Finn Allen / Tim Seifert, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Ramandeep Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi

Impact players: Umran Malik / Manish Pandey ALSO READ: Prashant to Auqib: Top ten uncapped players to watch out for in IPL 2026 Umran Malik / Manish Pandey IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders full squad and players' salary Players bought by KKR in IPL 2026 Auction Sr. No. Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/Uncapped 1 Cameron Green ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹25,20,00,000.00 Capped 2 Matheesha Pathirana ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹18,00,00,000.00 Capped 3 Blessing Muzarabani ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 (replacement) Capped 4 Tejasvi Singh ₹30,00,000.00 ₹3,00,00,000.00 Uncapped 5 Rachin Ravindra ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 6 Finn Allen ₹2,00,00,000.00 ₹2,00,00,000.00 Capped 7 Tim Seifert ₹1,50,00,000.00 ₹1,50,00,000.00 Capped 8 Akash Deep ₹1,00,00,000.00 ₹1,00,00,000.00 Capped 9 Rahul Tripathi ₹75,00,000.00 ₹75,00,000.00 Capped 10 Daksh Kamra ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped 11 Sarthak Ranjan ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped 12 Prashant Solanki ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped 13 Kartik Tyagi ₹30,00,000.00 ₹30,00,000.00 Uncapped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) retained players ahead of IPL 2026 auction Player Type Base (INR Cr) Sold (INR Cr) Rinku Singh BAT - 13 Varun Chakravarthy AR - 12 Sunil Narine BOWL - 12 Harshit Rana BOWL - 4 Ramandeep Singh AR - 4 Angkrish Raghuvanshi BAT 0.3 3 Vaibhav Arora BOWL 0.3 1.8 Rovman Powell BAT 1.5 1.5 Ajinkya Rahane BAT 1.5 1.5 Umran Malik BOWL 0.75 0.75 Manish Pandey BAT 0.75 0.75 Anukul Roy AR 0.3 0.4 Luvnith Sisodia BAT 0.3 0.3 Mayank Markande (Traded) BOWL 0.3 0.3

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule Match No Date Opponent Venue Time (IST) 2 Mar 29, 2026 Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7:30 PM 6 Apr 2, 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM 12 Apr 6, 2026 Punjab Kings Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM 15 Apr 9, 2026 Lucknow Super Giants Eden Gardens, Kolkata 7:30 PM IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders matches live streaming and telecast details When will the Kolkata Knight Riders start their campaign in IPL 2026? Kolkata Knight Riders will start their IPL 2026 campaign on Sunday, March 29. Who will the Kolkata Knight Riders face in their opening game of IPL 2026?