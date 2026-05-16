IPL 2026: KKR's playoffs qualification scenarios and remaining matches

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are taking on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with their hopes of playoff qualification hanging in the balance.

KKR are currently eighth on the points table with nine points from 11 matches. Despite being ranked low, KKR still have a mathematical chance to qualify for the playoffs.

But what exactly do KKR need to do if they want to finish in the top four after the GT clash? Let’s take a look.

If KKR win vs GT

If KKR beat GT, they will take their total points tally to 11 and will still have the chance to reach the 15-point mark.

KKR will still need to win their next two games, but apart from that, they will need other results to go their way too. They will have to hope that neither CSK nor RR win more than one of their remaining games, while they will also have to hope that either PBKS or SRH lose all their remaining matches. IPL 2026 Match 60, KKR vs GT: LIVE SCORE | FULL SCORECARD | PLAYING 11 | LIVE STREAMING KKR, in this scenario, will finish in fourth spot with 15 points to their name. If KKR lose vs GT If KKR lose to GT, their maximum possible points tally will reduce to 13. However, they will still not be eliminated straight away, as they would then have to win both their remaining games by big margins.