IPL 2026 KKR vs LSG: Kolkata weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

Rain could once again influence proceedings as Kolkata Knight Riders prepare to take on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 clash on Thursday. KKR’s previous fixture against Punjab Kings earlier this week was abandoned due to rain, with only 3.4 overs possible before the weather intervened.

Kolkata weather report for Thursday

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups There were showers in Kolkata on Thursday morning as well, but conditions are expected to improve before match time. The toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM, and as per AccuWeather forecasts, there is currently no rain predicted during the game. Temperatures are likely to hover between 26°C and 29°C, offering relatively comfortable playing conditions in the evening.

KKR vs LSG rain prediction Kolkata weather forecast The washout against PBKS earned KKR their first point of the season, leaving them ninth on the table with two losses from three matches. The team has struggled for consistency, particularly due to a weakened bowling unit affected by injuries. Key players like Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine were unavailable in the previous game, further exposing their lack of depth. Despite these challenges, pacer Kartik Tyagi remains optimistic about the team’s prospects, stating that the squad has been preparing for such situations and is ready to adapt. There is some positive news for KKR, with Narine likely to return for the match after being seen training ahead of the clash. However, Chakaravarthy’s availability remains uncertain. Vaibhav Arora will be crucial to KKR’s chances, although he has had a mixed start this season, picking up only three wickets while conceding runs at a high rate.