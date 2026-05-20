IPL 2026 KKR vs MI: Pitch report, highest score, Eden Gardens stats

Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians are set for a crucial IPL 2026 clash at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, May 20, as the tournament heads into its final stretch of league-stage fixtures. While KKR are still mathematically alive in the playoff race, Mumbai Indians will look to continue their late resurgence and avoid finishing at the bottom of the standings.

For Kolkata, this is a must-win encounter. Sitting in the lower half of the table, they need victories in both their remaining matches to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Their batting has shown flashes of promise, especially through Finn Allen and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who have provided solid starts. However, captain Ajinkya Rahane’s lack of runs in recent outings has left the middle order under pressure.

KKR’s bowling unit has been effective in taking wickets but has struggled to contain runs during the death overs. That balance will be key against MI. ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-ups Mumbai Indians head into the contest after a confidence-boosting win over Punjab Kings. With their top order regaining rhythm and the bowling attack showing better discipline, MI will be eager to spoil KKR’s playoff push. Eden Gardens: Pitch report for KKR vs MI, IPL 2026 The pitch at Eden Gardens has played as a batting-friendly surface throughout the 2026 season, with teams finding plenty of value for their shots. The track has remained flat and true, allowing batters to play aggressively from the start while offering very little assistance to bowlers.

One of the biggest trends at the venue this season has been the success of chasing sides. Both matches played here have seen targets in excess of 220 being successfully chased down, underlining how difficult it has been for teams to defend totals despite posting imposing scores. With the surface expected to remain good for batting across both innings and dew likely to play a role later in the evening, captains winning the toss are likely to prefer bowling first and chasing once again. IPL 2026: KKR win/loss record at Eden Gardens Kolkata Knight Riders have played an impressive 100 encounters at this venue, winning 56 matches and ending up on the losing side 42 times over the years. Two matches ended in no contest.

IPL 2026: MI win/loss record at Eden Gardens Mumbai Indians have played 14 matches at Eden Gardens, out of which they have won 10 and lost four. IPL 2026: KKR vs MI head-to-head at Eden Gardens Season Match Date Winner Margin 2024 May 11, 2024 KKR 18 runs 2019 Apr 28, 2019 KKR 34 runs 2018 May 9, 2018 MI 102 runs 2017 May 13, 2017 MI 9 runs 2016 Apr 13, 2016 MI 6 wickets 2015 Apr 8, 2015 KKR 7 wickets 2013 Apr 24, 2013 MI 5 wickets 2012 May 12, 2012 MI 27 runs 2011 Apr 11, 2011 KKR 9 wickets 2010 Apr 19, 2010 KKR 9 wickets 2008 Apr 29, 2008 MI 7 wickets