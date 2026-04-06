IPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS: Kolkata weather forecast, hourly rain prediction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 caravan rolls back into Kolkata’s Eden Gardens for Match 12, where Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a clash between two sides with polar opposite seasons so far.

Last year’s runners-up PBKS have started the season in a similar fashion as they did in 2025, winning both their matches so far. On the other hand, three-time champions KKR are still looking for their first win of the season.

Both teams on Monday will take the field with hopes of a big win, as PBKS will have the chance to get back to the top of the points table, while KKR will aim to finally get their first win of the season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Today's Match: KKR vs PBKS playing 11, batters vs bowlers match-up Now, while how the team performs will, as always, be a factor in the outcome of the game, the IPL 2026 game between KKR and PBKS at Eden Gardens also has the chance to get affected by rain, which can drastically change the outcome of the game.

Kolkata weather report for Monday

Kolkata’s weather forecast for Monday suggests heavy rainfall in the latter half of the day, especially during the starting hours of the match at 7 pm and 8 pm.

According to AccuWeather, there is a 10–14 per cent chance of rain in the city from morning till 3 pm, which will increase drastically to 43 per cent at 4 pm IST. It will then go up to 47 per cent at 5 pm before finally reaching 51 per cent at 6 pm IST. The precipitation chances do go down a little at 7 PM before going back up to 58 per cent starting 8 pm IST. The persistent rain can cause a scenario in which the game is partially washed out, if not, it washes out the game completely.

What will happen if KKR vs PBKS match gets washed away?

If the KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 match on Monday at Eden Gardens gets washed away, both teams will be given one point each. This will put PBKS at the top of the points table with five points in three games, while KKR will also have their first points of the season.

Shortened match scenario